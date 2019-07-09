Featured Stories
News
Known affectionately as Fort Hood's "Hug Lady," the late Elizabeth Corrine Laird was honored Monday in the place she spent hours of her time, giving the only thing she could to Soldiers deploying and redeploying – a warm hug and a loving smile.
Military and civilian leaders joined Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock and Director of Public Works Brian Dosa for an Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting June 18 at III Corps. Dosa explained the purpose of the forum is to meet quarterly, balance training and readin…
III Corps and Fort Hood honored 17 Soldiers at the monthly retirement ceremony held Friday at Club Hood. Recognized for their service were: Lt. Col. Michael Moloney (not pictured), Lt. Col. David Brines, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Hunter (not pictured), Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Scho…
As I set out to learn the latest fighting game to hit stores, "Samurai Showdown," I found myself recalling an iconic conversation in the swamps of Dagobah: "I cannot teach him, the boy has no patience," Yoda explained to Obi-Wan in "The Empire Strikes Back." The force ghost responded, "He wi…
Coffee – and lots of it add in an extra shot of boosted morale and that's what service members are receiving through "Operation: Holy Joe."
WASHINGTON — The Army could add to its record retention numbers by providing more incentive for Soldiers to stay on duty, the service's top enlisted leader said June 26.
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation kicked off a week of Independence Day festivities with a Freedom Golf Tournament at the Courses of Clear Creek Friday.
The Fort Hood Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation's annual summer concert series kicked off Friday night. The series, previously called Music on the Lawn, has been rebranded and revamped into Sunset Soundz.