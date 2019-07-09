Featured Stories

  1. Fort Hood honors ‘Hug Lady’
  2. Corps Best Warriors named
  3. Mob. Bde Soldier earns leadership award
  4. Runners, walkers pay tribute to fallen comrades
  5. Fort Hood event celebrates lives of fallen Soldiers

  • By Brandy Cruz, Sentinel News Editor

Known affectionately as Fort Hood’s “Hug Lady,” the late Elizabeth Corrine Laird was honored Monday in the place she spent hours of her time, giving the only thing she could to Soldiers deploying and redeploying – a warm hug and a loving smile.

Fort Hood leaders address $250K EPA fine

  • By Christine Luciano, DPW Environmental

Military and civilian leaders joined Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason Wesbrock and Director of Public Works Brian Dosa for an Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting June 18 at III Corps. Dosa explained the purpose of the forum is to meet quarterly, balance training and readin… Read more

Retirees honored at ceremony

  • Photo by Chris Hawkes, Sentinel staff

III Corps and Fort Hood honored 17 Soldiers at the monthly retirement ceremony held Friday at Club Hood. Recognized for their service were: Lt. Col. Michael Moloney (not pictured), Lt. Col. David Brines, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Robert Hunter (not pictured), Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Scho… Read more

