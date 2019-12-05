Concert Connection

Dec. 5
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd will perform at 8 p.m. today at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.
Dec. 7
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Dec. 8
Hanson
Hanson will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Emo’s in Austin.
Dec. 18
Emarosa
Emarosa will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
Dec. 28
Black Joe Lewis
Black Joe Lewis will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Scoot Inn in Austin.
Jan. 17
Pink Floyd Laser Light Show
The PInk Floyd Laser Light Show is set for 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Moody Theater in Austin.
Jan. 21
Tool
Tool will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Jan. 22
Queensrÿche
Queensrÿche will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Emo’s in Austin.
Jan. 23
Chance The Rapper
Chance The Rapper will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Jan. 24
Nada Surf
Nada Surf will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Mohawk in Austin.
Lettuce
Lettuce will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
Jan. 31
Electric Guest
Electric Guest will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Moody Theater in Austin.
Feb. 7
Pat Green
Pat Green will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 At Moody Theater in Austin.
Feb. 9
The Devil Makes Three
The Devil Makes Three will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Emo’s in Austin.
Feb. 23
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly will perform at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Moody Theater in Austin.
Feb. 29
Elohim
Elohim will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Scoot Inn in Austin.
June 12
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette will perform with Garbage and Liz Phair at 5:30 p.m. June 12 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.