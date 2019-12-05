Concert Connection

Dec. 5

Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd will perform at 8 p.m. today at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

Dec. 7

Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Dec. 8

Hanson

Hanson will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Emo’s in Austin.

Dec. 18

Emarosa

Emarosa will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Dec. 28

Black Joe Lewis

Black Joe Lewis will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Scoot Inn in Austin.

Jan. 17

Pink Floyd Laser Light Show

The PInk Floyd Laser Light Show is set for 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Moody Theater in Austin.

Jan. 21

Tool

Tool will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Jan. 22

Queensrÿche

Queensrÿche will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Emo’s in Austin.

Jan. 23

Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Jan. 24

Nada Surf

Nada Surf will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Mohawk in Austin.

Lettuce

Lettuce will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Jan. 31

Electric Guest

Electric Guest will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at Moody Theater in Austin.

Feb. 7

Pat Green

Pat Green will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 At Moody Theater in Austin.

Feb. 9

The Devil Makes Three

The Devil Makes Three will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Emo’s in Austin.

Feb. 23

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly will perform at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Moody Theater in Austin.

Feb. 29

Elohim

Elohim will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Scoot Inn in Austin.

June 12

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette will perform with Garbage and Liz Phair at 5:30 p.m. June 12 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.