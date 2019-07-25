Carrying forward a time-honored tradition of customs and courtesies, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment hosted its change of command ceremony at Cooper Field, welcoming the regiment’s 78th commander, Col. Ralph Overland.
The July 10 event honored Overland, while also bidding farewell to the regiment’s 77th commander, Col. Jonathan Byrom.
“Today, right here at the Great Place, we bear witness to one of our profession’s great traditions – the passing of the colors from one commander to the next,” Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, said reviewing officer of the ceremony.
Following the presentation of roses to the families, the arrival of the official party, an inspection of troops and most importantly, the official transfer of authority over the 3rd Cav. Regt., Kamper took a few moments to acknowledge the legacy Byrom upheld.
“Over the last two years, the Soldiers of this regiment have deployed to Iraq, Syria and Kuwait, in support of a full spectrum of operations,” Kamper said. “The regiment has performed magnificently and this high level of performance doesn’t happen by accident – it takes great leadership down through many echelons to instill a culture of fitness, values, discipline, readiness and resiliency.”
When it was time for Col. Byrom’s to address everyone in attendance, he recognized distinguished guest, honored the past cavalrymen and highlighted various achievements and successful missions the regiment accomplished.
“Think of everything these Brave Rifles have done over the past two years, successfully completed a National Training Center rotation, followed by a game-changing deployment, which directly assisted in the defeat of the physical caliphate of ISIS and I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Byrom said.
The 3rd Cav. Regt. and its cavalry culture spans over 173 years, making it the longest continuously serving, brigade-size formation in the United States Army. As one commander departs, another always fills the position, with the responsibility to improve the organization during their short time serving as commander.
“Today, there’s no doubt the Army has given us the right officer, at the right time, with the right skills and experience to lead these Soldiers and their families into the future,” Kamper said, as he spoke about the incoming commander.
Overland has an extensive background within command assignments and most recently served on the Army staff as the executive officer for the deputy under secretary of the Army.