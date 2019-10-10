Fort Hood will host its 45th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days Oct. 25-26.
The two-day event is to celebrate and show our appreciation for those whom have served their nation in the military. Each year, Fort Hood hosts approximately 3,500 retirees from surrounding communities and states for this event. Most attendees are retirees who return year after year to meet up with old service buddies, swap war stories and catch up on their life’s events. First-time attendees meet new friends and generally find an event worthy of repeat attendance year after year.
In September, over 130,600 retiree newsletters were mailed to retirees in our 175 county area of responsibility, which includes the full agenda and all required RSVP forms. This year’s lunch will be at the Iron Horse Dining Facility (steak and shrimp) and at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Cafeteria.
The two-day event begins Oct. 25 with a Retiree Golf Tournament at the Courses of Clear Creek golf course. Golfers must sign up at the golf course. III Corps will host thier monthly Retirement Celebration at 4 p.m. Oct.25 at the flag pole in front of the III Corps Headquarters. Flu shots will be available from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 on the first floor of the Copeland Soldiers Service Support Center. Legal assistance will be available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Building 13, 52d Street and 761st Tank Battalion Avenue. The Area Veterans Advisory Committee of Killeen will sponsor a “Backyard Barbecue” Oct. 25 with prizes and games at the Phantom Warrior Center, so hurry and RSVP.
The main event kicks off at 7 a.m. Oct. 26 with breakfast, at no cost, at Club Hood. The Opening Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The Fort Hood NCO Academy will present the beautiful and moving “I am a Sergeant” and the 1st Calvary Division Band will play a rousing rendition of the Service Medley and all attendees are invited to sing along with their service song. Following the opening ceremony, attendees may take advantage of the County Fair at Club Hood where various veterans support organizations and service organizations are standing by to provide free services and information.
Retirees may visit supporting agencies on Fort Hood that look forward to providing our retirees with free services such as identification cards, legal services for wills and powers of attorney each year Oct. 26. The Health Fair will be providing immunizations, blood pressure checks and other routine health screenings at CRDAMC. The Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Center will be set-up in the parking lot of the Copeland Soldier Service Center, Bldg. 18010, to assist veterans with any issues or questions regarding benefits and entitlements. The 1st Cav. Div. Horse Detachment will conduct a demonstration at the stables near the visitor’s center beginning at 2 p.m., a sight you don’t want to miss. The event wraps up on the evening of Oct. 26 with the Retiree Round Up dinner at Club Hood.
This year promises to be as heart warming and service-friendly as past years. We hope to see our many retired friends and families enjoying the celebration in honoring our wonderful retirees and their families for the many sacrifices throughout our nation’s military history.