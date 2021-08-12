It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Fort Hood Sentinel Editor William “Todd” Pruden, who died of natural causes in his Harker Heights home, July 26.
He was 43.
Todd was best known here in Central Texas as a public affairs specialist serving as the editor of the Fort Hood Sentinel, a position he held since June 2014, but his service to the nation went far deeper.
Todd retired following 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve as a public affairs noncommissioned officer, which included a combat tour to Baghdad, Iraq from 2003-04, when Todd, then a corporal, and his public affairs detachment was attached to the 1st Armored Division for Operation Iraqi Freedom I.
Todd was proud of his service.
He was a three-time graduate of the Defense Information School at Fort Meade, Maryland. First, as a young private first class from the Basic Journalist Course in August 2000; next, graduating from the Editor’s Course as a sergeant in October 2005; and finally, as a GS-11 completing the Public Affairs Officer Qualification Course in May 2016. Those diplomas were proudly displayed at his desk throughout his tenure here, along with reminders of his daughter, Gianna, and souvenirs regaling his beloved Louisville Cardinals.
As Sentinel Editor, Todd oversaw production of the post’s only authorized weekly newspaper and the work of three contracted photojournalists and one contracted graphics/design editor.
Sentinel News Editor Brandy Cruz worked closest with Todd for the past three years, describing him as having a “great sense of humor and a pleasure to work with.”
Unfortunately, Todd’s health over the past few years had been in decline, with several lengthy hospitalizations limiting his time in the office. However, when he was able to work, Todd’s wealth of knowledge in military journalism – which began with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the University of Louisville and further refined over nearly two decades of experience in the Army Reserve and here at Fort Hood – was a valuable asset. His passing came as a shock to the staff, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Todd was preceded in death by his brother, William Bradley Pruden; and his grandparents, Shelby and Evelyn Denton and William and Charleen Pruden.
He is survived by his parents, Bill Pruden and Judy Denton; his daughter, Gianna Pruden; his siblings, Carrie (Keith) Wigginton and Sean (Laurie) Pruden; his nieces and nephews, Ella and Cooper Wigginton, and Emma and Josh Workman; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The memorial service will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Disabled American Veterans Charity, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250, or you can donate online at www.dav.org/donate.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Todd Pruden may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.