Killeen
Mayborn Science Theater reopens
The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, has reopened after undergoing a major renovation to upgrade its show capabilities and offerings. For more information, visit www.starsatnight.org.
Killeen Toastmasters
Killeen Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting. The club meets every Friday from 12-1 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant, 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 254-248-7735.
Pioneer Farmers Market
Pioneer Farmers Market offers high-quality, locally grown produce, farm-fresh eggs, local raw honey, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and jewelry. New vendors are always encouraged to join as space permits. The market is in front of Tractor Supply Company in Killeen, behind McAlister’s, near Hobby Lobby. It is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday (weather permitting). To see what will be for sale at the market or for more information, visit www.on.fb.me/1P9Dbl7.
Lonestar Toastmasters
Lonestar Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting, The club meets every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Texas A&M University Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 803-467-1127.
Harker Heights
Pool Party and Pooch Pool Paw-ty
Come enjoy a fun-filled bash to end the pool season at Harker Heights’ end of the season public Pool Party and Pooch Pool Paw-ty Aug. 25.
Enjoy swimming, listening to DJ music and more. The public party runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The pool will close and reopen from 5-7 p.m. for furry friends.
All participants will be required to pay gate admission rates (pool passes not allowed during party/pawty hours). For more information, email nbroemer@ci.harker-heights.tx.us, or call 254-953-5465.
Harker Heights Farmers Market
Harker Heights Farmers Market offers fresh produce from local farmers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
For more information, visit http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market.
Belton
Market Days
Market Days offers shoppers a chance to buy, sell and trade in downtown Belton. The event is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every third Saturday of each month on Central Avenue in historic downtown Belton. Entertainment and food will also be provided.
Temple
A Folsom Redemption Exhibit opening
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of a landmark event, 1968: A Folsom Redemption is a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists lucky enough to be among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison. This candid and personal photography exhibition covers a critical juncture in the career of Johnny Cash, one of the twentieth century’s most beloved performers, and will be on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum through Aug. 11.
For the first time ever, this traveling road show collection of 31 photos features a wide range of intimate photographs with friends and Family to a backstage meeting with country music legend Merle Haggard, the Man in Black. This exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom Prison album recording to a March 1, 1969, concert in Anaheim, California, when he was getting ready to launch his network television show. 1968: A Folsom Redemption is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
1968: A Folsom Redemption can be viewed with regular admission to the museum, Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and is part of the regular schedule of changing exhibits at the museum. The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located at 315 W. Avenue B in downtown Temple.
For more information about the exhibit or the museum, please visit TempleRRHM.org, or call 254-298-5172.
Elite Toastmasters
Elite Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday at Natural Grocers in Temple.
For more information about this event and Elite Toastmasters, visit the club’s website at https://elitetoastmasterstexas.toastmastersclubs.org.
Waco
Cameron Park Zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo is hosting a series of upcoming events in Waco. These events include:
• Aug. 4 — International Owl Awareness Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Aug. 10 — World Lion Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Aug. 12 — World Elephant Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Aug. 14 — World Lizard Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 10 a.m.-noon.
• Aug. 19 — International Orangutan Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Sept. 22 — World Rhino Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Croctober — Join us for keeper talks every Saturday in October at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 1 — International Raccoon Appreciation Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 19 — Brew at the Zoo: More information coming soon.
• Oct. 20 — International Sloth Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 21 — Reptile Awareness Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 26 — Lemur and Gibbon Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Oct. 31 — Zoo Boo: Trick or treat throughout the Zoo. Enjoy themed areas and activities.
• Nov. 9 — H-E-B Zoo Stampede: Enjoy a family fun run through the Zoo and around the Brazos River. More information coming soon.
• Nov. 9 — Wildlife Wonderland: Join us for keeper talks and an animal art sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.cameronparkzoo.com.
Farmers market
Waco’s Downtown Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at 400 N. University Parks Dr. The market features local agricultural producers and artisan vendors from within 150 miles of Waco. Enjoy food, crafts, live music and more in downtown Waco. For more information, visit www.wacodowntownfarmersmarket.com.
Austin
Cool Summer Nights
The Bullock Texas State History Museum will host the second annual Cool Summer Nights event series with three free evenings of culture, community, after-hours exhibition exploration and unique interactive experiences.
This year’s events will take place from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9.
Each of the three events will include free access to three floors of exhibitions, a vinyl DJ and dance floor, a photo booth and complimentary samples of sparkling water and coffee. The Museum’s Story of Texas Cafe will be open late to offer food and drink for purchase.
Complimentary parking is available in the Bullock Museum garage after 5 p.m. For more information, visit TheStoryofTexas.com.
Zilker Summer Musical
Pack a picnic and come enjoy the free, annual musical at the Zilker Hillside Theatre. The outdoor amphitheater will host performances of “The Little Mermaid,” taking fans “Under the Sea” Thursdays through Sundays beginning around 8:15 p.m. until Aug. 17 in Austin. For more information, visit www.zilker.org.
Bat Fest
Celebrate this batty event as the world’s largest urban bat colony (1.5 million Mexican Free-Tailed Bats, which take up seasonal residence beneath the Ann Richard’s Congress Street Bridge) take to the skies for their nightly flight.
Enjoy live music, children activities, a costume contest and more from 4 p.m.-midnight, Aug. 24.
For more information, visit www.roadwayevents.com.
Fantastic Fest
Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival, specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and fantastic movies from around the world. The festival runs from Sept. 19-26 in various Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas across Austin.
For more information, go to www.fantasticfest.com.