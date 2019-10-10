Killeen
Haunted House, Fall Carnival
Central Texas College will host its annual Haunted House and Fall Carnival from 6-11 p.m., Oct. 25-26. The haunted house will be held outside the Mayborn Science Theater (Bldg. 152), while games and carnival activities will be inside the building. The event is open to the public and offers activities for the entire family, including games, costume contests and food.
A tour of the haunted house costs $5 per person and the cost of the carnival games starts at 50 cents. Food costs will vary. There will also be a hayride around campus. Each of the rooms in the haunted house and carnival activities has been designed by the campus clubs and organizations. Tickets can be purchased at the door and 10 percent of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the CTC Foundation Scholarship Program. Other proceeds will help fund the campus clubs’ community service projects.
In addition to carnival games, the Mayborn Science Theater will also feature a costume contest at 7:30 p.m., screenings of the winning entries in the student horror film contest at 8:30 p.m. and Halloween-themed laser light shows both nights. The show schedule starts Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. with “Laser HallowScream.” At 9 p.m. is the laser light show “Laser Halloween” followed by “Fright Light” at 10 p.m.
The evening of Oct. 26 show lineup starts at 6 p.m. with “Laser HallowScream.” At 7 p.m. is the laser light show “Halloween Spooktacular.” “Laser Halloween” is at 9 p.m. and “Fright Light” is at 10 p.m.
Killeen Toastmasters
Killeen Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting. The club meets every Friday from 12-1 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant, 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 254-248-7735.
Pioneer Farmers Market
Pioneer Farmers Market offers high-quality, locally grown produce, farm-fresh eggs, local raw honey, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and jewelry. New vendors are always encouraged to join as space permits. The market is in front of Tractor Supply Company in Killeen, behind McAlister’s, near Hobby Lobby. It is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday (weather permitting). To see what will be for sale at the market or for more information, visit www.on.fb.me/1P9Dbl7.
Lonestar Toastmasters
Lonestar Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting, The club meets every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Texas A&M University Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 803-467-1127.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Farmers Market
Harker Heights Farmers Market offers fresh produce from local farmers from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
For more information, visit http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market.
Salado
Scottish Gathering & Highland Games
Bagpipe bands, highland dancers, tossing the caber, live Celtic music, Scottish Clans Village, shopping and more are just some of the activities to partake in at Scottish Gathering & Highland Games in Salado. Scot or not, everyone is welcome to visit the event, which starts at 6 p.m., Nov. 8 and continues from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10. at the Salado Civic Center.
For more information, call 254-947-5232 or visit www.saladoscottishfestival.com.
Belton
Market Days
Market Days offers shoppers a chance to buy, sell and trade in downtown Belton. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every third Saturday of each month on Central Avenue in historic downtown Belton. Entertainment and food for purchase will also be provided.
Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale
Bell County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale is set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Bell County Expo Center.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their wagon and/or cart to carry plants. Credit cards will be accepted this year and there will be plenty of help to load your purchase into your vehicle.
For plant details and descriptions, visit https://txmg.org/bell. Projected Plant availability depends upon receipt from contracted nurseries.
For more information, call 254-933-5303.
A Sami Show - Arts & Crafts Market
Come see what the buzz is all about as you browse the aisles full of home and garden décor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, art, candles, gourmet foods, boutique clothing, fashionable accessories, unique gifts and more at A Sami Show - Arts & Crafts Market.
The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Bell County Expo Center.
Cost is $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mAwNRw.
City Wide Vintage Sale
Belton’s City Wide Vintage Sale is a vintage market featuring vendors with an amazing array and assortment of collectables, memorabilia and all things vintage. There are vinyl records, coins, toys, jewelry, furniture and hard to find treasure from yesteryears. You never know what you may find here. The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Belton County Expo Center.
Cost is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free. For more information, visit www.citywidevintagesale.com.
Temple
Elite Toastmasters
Elite Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday at Natural Grocers in Temple.
For more information about this event and Elite Toastmasters, visit the club’s website at https://elitetoastmasterstexas.toastmastersclubs.org.
Waco
Cameron Park Zoo
The Cameron Park Zoo is hosting a series of upcoming events in Waco. These events include:
• Croctober — Join us for keeper talks every Saturday in October at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 19 — Brew at the Zoo: Join the fun at Cameron Park Zoo’s 8th Annual Brew at the Zoo Oct. 19. Stroll the zoo from 6-11 p.m. Your ticket includes a tasting mug and samples of up to 20 different beers from around the world. All of your favorite animals will be out in their habitats from 6-8 p.m. The party continues with great music from Haywire and dancing under the Zoo’s pavilion. Food from some of your favorite Waco Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase. This event is for adults 21 and over only. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
• Oct. 20 — International Sloth Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 21 — Reptile Awareness Day: Join us for keeper talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Oct. 26 — Lemur and Gibbon Day: Join us for keeper talks and activities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Oct. 31 — Zoo Boo: Trick or treat throughout the Zoo. Enjoy themed areas and activities.
• Nov. 9 — H-E-B Zoo Stampede: Enjoy a family fun run through the zoo and around the Brazos River. More information coming soon.
• Nov. 9 — Wildlife Wonderland: Join us for keeper talks and an animal art sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Nov. 16: Orangutan Caring Week — Join us to celebrate the week with keeper talks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.cameronparkzoo.com.
Farmers market
Waco’s Downtown Farmers Market is open from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 400 N. University Parks Dr. The market features local agricultural producers and artisan vendors from within 150 miles of Waco. Enjoy food, crafts, live music and more in downtown Waco.
For more information, visit www.wacodowntownfarmersmarket.com.
Lampasas
Hunters Welcome event
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will, again this fall, usher in the hunting season by hosting the Annual Hunters Welcome on 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 1.
The community will be welcoming hunters to Lampasas to kick off the start of hunting season. Whether your local or visiting, it is always a great event to highlight the hospitality Lampasas has to offer.
Plan on having lunch with us and support the community by coming out to the HEB parking lot at 705 S. Key Ave., where you can enjoy a barbecue lunch. For $8 you will receive a (Texas-sized barbecue sandwich with all the fixings, chips, cookie and drink.)
The first 250 people in line get a goodie bag.If you are interested in pre-ordering your lunches or to coordinate delivery, call 512-556-5172 or by email lampasaschamber@sbcglobal.net.
Austin
Austin City Limits Music Festival
One of the country’s largest celebrations of music, this six-day festival brings the magic of the famed public TV series Austin City Limits outside the studio and into Austin’s most beloved park with more than 140 musical acts on eight stages over two weekends. The event continues from Oct. 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin. For more information, visit www.aclfestival.com.