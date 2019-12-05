Killeen
CIS kicks off shoe drive
Communities in Schools will hold its 12th annual Shoes 4 Kids drive until Dec. 16, with the hope of making a few Christmas wishes come true for students in need. CIS is accepting donations of new or gently-worn shoes for elementary, middle school and high school children registered in the CIS program. Donations of new and gently-worn shoes for all sizes and ages will be accepted from a toddlers size nine to an adult size 14. Tennis shoes/sneakers must be appropriate for school-aged children.
Donations for the CIS shoe drive are accepted at the Communities in Schools office located in Killeen at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106, the Central Texas College Student Center (Bldg. 106) located on the Killeen campus, the Salado Intermediate School at 550 Thomas Arnold Road and at Freedom Jeep Chrysler Killeen located at 3602 E. Central Texas Expressway. In addition to shoe donations, CIS will accept monetary donations to purchase shoes for those kids whose shoe size was not met with the shoe collection. Monetary donations can be delivered to the CIS office.
Killeen Christmas Parade
Killeen is hosting a Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m Dec. 14 in downtown Killeen. For more information, call 254-501-8841 or visit www.killeentexas.gov.
Lonestar Toastmasters
Lonestar Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting, The club meets every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Texas A&M University Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 803-467-1127.
Killeen Toastmasters
Killeen Toastmasters invites area residents to attend its weekly meeting. The club meets from 12-1 p.m. every Friday at Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant, 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway. The event is free to the public. For more information, call 254-248-7735.
Pioneer Farmers Market
Pioneer Farmers Market offers high-quality, locally grown produce, farm-fresh eggs, local raw honey, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and jewelry. New vendors are always encouraged to join as space permits. The market is in front of Tractor Supply Company in Killeen, behind McAlister’s, near Hobby Lobby. It is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday (weather permitting).
To see what will be for sale at the market or for more information, visit www.on.fb.me/1P9Dbl7.
Harker Heights
Outdoor lighting/decorating contest
The City of Harker Heights will be hosting its holiday outdoor lighting/decorating contest. Harker Heights residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate and enter in the free contest. Citizens will judge from the submitted photos and/or by traveling around the city. Maps will be available on Dec. 10. Voting will be held online at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/parks and at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, from Dec. 11-16. Voting will also be held at the Frost Fest event in Market Heights Dec. 13 from 5:30- 8:30 pm. The contest is divided up into three divisions: I - Multi-family home (Apartment/Townhouse/Duplex), II - Single Family Home (per area), III - Business.
For more information, email nbroemer@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
Lampasas
Christmas at the Creek
Enjoy the Christmas spirit at Brook Park in Lampasas during Christmas at the Creek from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14. Stroll along Sulphur Creek and delight in the lights and amazing displays. Visit Santa and wander through his village. Snuggle up with a sleigh ride in the “Candy Cane Express.” Taste from the food trucks, hot chocolate, apple cider, s’mores and maybe even build a snowman. There is something for everyone.
For more information, call 512-556-5172.
Nolanville
First Responder Holiday Parade
Nolanville is holding a First Responder Holiday Parade at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Nolanville. For more information, call 254-698-6335 or email cityhall@ci.nolanville.tx.us.
Salado
Salado Lighted Christmas Parade
Kick off Salado Christmas Stroll with the 2019 Salado Lighted Christmas Parade. Many of the shops throughout the village will have floats, as well as old cars and golf carts all decked out for the holidays. The event is set for 6-8 p.m. today in downtown Salado.
Belton
Christmas on the Farm
Christmas on the Farm, a low-cost event for children and their families, is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
The event offers 40 fun activities for kids of all ages; mini hay rides, country store, games and entertainment. Santa and Mrs. Clause will also be on hand for photos. Tickets are available at the event. Cost is 50 cents per person or $2 per family. For a more complete list of activities, games and rides, visit www.facebook.com/awarecentraltexas/?fref=ts.
Monster Trucks and Super-Cross
The No Limits Monster Trucks and Super-Cross is set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 at Bell County Expo Center.
Cost is $12-30, depending on seats. Active military tickets are available for $5 off (limit 2 per each I.D.) Show active duty military ID Expo Center Box Office to receive this special.
The event will include monster truck wheelie contest, racing and freestyle craziness. For the first time in Central Texas, see two 30-foot-tall futuristic looking robots engage in an intergalactic duel. Both are rocket-firing and flame-throwing mortal enemies.
Also, many pro and amateur motorcycle racers will compete on the first track and race of its kind in the area. Come cheer on the Texan riders. Some military members are going to race too.
Finally, kids can drive their Power Wheel racers on a safe, fun track and compete against others in their age group. Kids with a ticket race for free. Entries are limited, call 940-683-4742 or visit www.bellcountyexpo.com for more information.
Market Days
Market Days offers shoppers a chance to buy, sell and trade in downtown Belton. The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every third Saturday of each month on Central Avenue in historic downtown Belton. Entertainment and food for purchase will also be provided.
Temple
Elite Toastmasters
Elite Toastmasters meets at 6:30 p.m. every fourth Monday at Natural Grocers in Temple.
For more information about this event and Elite Toastmasters, visit the club’s website at https://elitetoastmasterstexas.toastmastersclubs.org.
Waco
Farmers market
Waco’s Downtown Farmers Market is open from 3-7 p.m. every Tuesday at 400 N. University Parks Dr. The market features local agricultural producers and artisan vendors from within 150 miles of Waco. Enjoy food, crafts, live music and more in downtown Waco. For more information, visit www.wacodowntownfarmersmarket.com.
Austin
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is a unique holiday art show held in Austin. Open again after more than 15 years, the free Bazaar features handmade artwork and gifts from more than 200 local and regional artists – with a portion of proceeds going to Make-A-Wish® Foundation. The Bazaar runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through Dec. 23 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at 6100 Airport Blvd. in Austin.
All items at the Bazaar are handmade by local and regional artists that are selected through a rigorous jury process. Shoppers can expect to find paintings, photography, prints, sculptures, jewelry, clothing, accessories, glassworks, ceramics and more gifts you can’t find anywhere else. For more information, visit www.bluegenieartbazaar.com.
Austin Trail of Lights
The 55th Annual Trail of Lights, which runs from Dec. 10-23, is part of the essential Austin experience, lighting up the season with a celebration of community, memories and fun. Plan your visit early and don’t forget to take a spin under the Zilker Tree. For more information, visit austintrailoflights.org.
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
This holiday shopping bazaar is a fun, authentic Austin experience. For 11 days leading to Christmas, visitors can shop national and local art, handmade gifts, stocking stuffers and more while enjoying live music from the Armadillo stage and sips from a full bar. The bazaar is set open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 13-23 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m Dec. 24 at Palmer Events Center in Austin. For more information, visit armadillobazaar.com.