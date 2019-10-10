Oct. 13
Army Ten-Miler Run
The Fort Hood Army Ten-Miler Shadow Run is set for 8 a.m. Sunday at Belton Lake Ooutdoor Recreation Arrea Sunnyside Pavilion. Pre-register online at Hood.ArmyMWR.com. The event is open to all. Cost is $15 for Department of Defense members and $20 for non-DoD members if you pre-register and $20 for DoD members and $25 for non-DoD members on race day. For more information, call 254-285-5459.
Oct. 19
North Fort Hood poker night
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Texas Hold’em Tournament set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at North Fort Hood, Bldg. 56316 Classroom A and B. The top 3 finishers will receive a prize. The event is free and open to Soldiers only. For more information, call 254-287-6116.
Oct. 26
Children’s Halloween bingo
Children’s Halloween Bingo is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Community Events Center. Children (up to 12) will receive lunch, goodie bags and 10 games of bingo.
Doors open at 10 a.m. with bingo starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $5 per child. Please limit the number of adults attending to allow enough room for children participating in the event. For more information, call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Library Halloween Party
Casey Memorial Library offers crafts, costumes, games and fun at its Halloween Party at 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
For more information, call 254-287-4921.
Hallelujah Festival
Hallelujah Festival is set for 2-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Comanche Chapel. This free event will include moon bouncers, wall climbing, horseback riding, snow cones, cotton candy, face painting and more.
For more information, call 254-288-6549 or 254-291-6529.
Nov. 2
Fight Night Watch Party
Samuel Adams Brewhouse is hosting a Fight Night Watch Party for UFC 244 on Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event is free and open to all 18 and over.
Nov. 5
Hood Hero ceremony
Hood Hero ceremony and luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Club Hood. For more information or to buy tickets, call Keke Williams at 254-287-0999
Nov. 9
Saddle Night
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Nature in Lights is hosting Saddle Night, a guided trail ride through a partial trail of lights, at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. Cost is $40 per ride (personal horse and proof of negative Coggins test required).
The event is open to all, but space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, call 254-394-5018.
Nov. 16
The Great Turkey Chase
Pre-registration is available for the Great Turkey Chase-Half Marathon, set for 7 a.m. Nov. 16 at The Sportsmen’s Center.
Cost is $20 for DoD members and $25 for non-DoD members who pre-register and $25 for DoD members and $30 for non DoD members on race day. On-site registration will be from 5:30-6:45 a.m. on race day.
For more information, call 254-285-5459 or go to HoodArmyMWR.com.
Nov.15-Jan.5
Nature in Lights
BLORA’s annual holiday light display, Nature in Lights, runs from 5:30-11 p.m. Nov. 15-Jan. 5. The event is open to all and includes Santa’s Village and Santa’s Depot. Discount tickets are available through Nov. 14.
For more information, call 254-287-2523.
Nov. 28
Thanksgiving buffet
Club Hood is hosting two seatings of a Thanksgiving Buffet at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
Tickets are $22.95 for adults, $8.25 for children 5-12 and kids 4 and under are free.
For more information, call 254-532-5073, 254-532-5329.
ONGOING
Haunted house
Adventure Programs is hosting a haunted house from 7:30-10:30 p.m. for three weekends: Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26 at the BLORA Paintball Field.
The event is open to all and cost is $10 per person. For more information, call 254-317-5350.
Le Tour de Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour de Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The event will run until Dec. 20. Participants will attend spin classes and complete the seven mountain stages of the Tour de France.
Each phase is around 80 miles. Participants will receive a prize each time they complete 100 miles. Complete all seven phases in the time frame and receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16-visit pass. Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m., the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Teen Taxi
Need a ride?
Teen Taxi is an after school pick-up service that transports youth to designated Fort Hood Youth Centers Monday-Friday. This service is free and open to middle school children and high school teens who are eligible to attend Fort Hood Youth Centers.
Permission slips are required for this service. Stop by your respective youth center to pick them up.
Procedures for service include:
• Call designated youth center for taxi pick-up.
• CYS verifies registration and parent completes permission slip.
• Appropriate time and location of pick-up will be given to youth.
• Youth will be picked up at given location and delievered to designated youth center.
For more information, visit hood.army.mwr.com.
Before and After School Care
Register now for Before and After School Care by visiting Child & Youth Services Parent Central Services or by calling 254-287-8029. There are immediate openings for kinder-5th grade youth. You can also contact CYS centers by contacting:
• Kouma SAC: 254-285-6017
• Walker SAC: 254-287-7950
• Montague SAC: 254-553-7662
• Muskogee SAC: 254-533-7706
• Venable SAC: 254-616-5943
Leisure Travel Services
Check out Leisure Travel Services for special military discounted rates to Six Flags, Medieval Times, Schlitterbahn, Sea World and more.
For more information, call 254-287-7310.
Threat awareness training
Training on Threat Awareness Reporting, Special Events, Antiterrorism Level 1, OPSEC, Ready Army Emergency Preparedness and Threat Information Sharing and Suspicious Activity Reporting is scheduled from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday in August. Times will vary for each of the six subjects. The training will be conducted at Howze Auditorium.