July 26
Sunset Soundz
Sunset Soundz returns to Samuel Adams Brewhouse Friday. Doors open at 3 p.m. and a DJ will begin playing music at 6:30 p.m. Live music, featuring Lone Star Brass Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.
July 30
Fort Hood Volunteer Fair
Fort Hood Volunteer Fair is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 30 at Oveta Culp Hobby, Soldier & Family Readiness Center.
Volunteer agencies will be on site to provide information and recruit volunteers. These organizations include: Santa’s Workshop, United Services Organization, Girls and Boy Scouts of America, Advent Health Youth Advisory Council, Casey Memorial Library, Exceptional Family Member Program Sea Dragons, YMCA, Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Killeen Volunteer Inc., Fisher House, American Red Cross, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area, Child & Youth Services and many more.
Army Volunteer Corps staff will assist with on-line volunteer registration and volunteer record management in the Volunteer Management Information System.
For more information, call 254-287-8657, or 254-287-2327.
Through Aug. 3
CYS and Sports Physicals
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be providing CYS and Sports Physicals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at the Pediatric Clinic. Physicals are good for one year. Appointments can be made by calling 254-288-8888.
Aug. 3
After Party/Award Show
Walk the star-studded Top-Reader Walk of Fame, get photographed by paparazzi on the red carpet and sample delicious treats Aug. 3 during the Summer Reading Program’s end of summer event. Top readers in each of reading level (Pre-Reader, Children, Teen and Adult) will be announced and awarded prizes during a ceremony. Everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including some awesome reading swag.
Aug. 6
Hood Heroes Ceremony
A Hood Heroes Award Ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Club Hood. Tickets are available until July 30 and cost $13.75 each or $137.50 per table (includes 10 tickets). For more information, call 254-287-0999, 254-287-6003 or 254-287-3451.
Aug. 9
Midnight Pool Party
Back by popular demand, the BOSS Midnight Pool Party is set for 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 at Patton Pool. The event is open to all 18 and over. There’s a $5 entry fee (cash only). Food and drinks will be available for purchase and dance contest prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 254-287-6116.
Aug. 10
Movies at the Campground
Movies at the Campground has been rescheduled to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Soldiers and their Families are invited to camp the weekend, swim at the beach and enjoy a movie beginning at dark (approximately 9 p.m.). Bring your blanket or beach towel and relax on the sand at Sierra Beach.
Concessions will be sold on site. Only service animals allowed.
Cost is $3 per carload for Department of Defense ID card holders and $10 per carload for all others.
For more information, go to https://hood.armymwr.com.
Aug. 14
Debt-Free holiday event
Count down to a Debt-Free holiday is set for 10 a.m.-2p.m. Aug. 14 at Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center. The event is open to active duty, retired service members and their families.
Aug. 17
Fight Night Watch Pary
Samuel Adams Brewhouse is hosting a Fight Night Watch Party for UFC 241 at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. The event is free and open to all 18 and over.
ONGOING
Le Tour de Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour de Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The event will run until Dec. 20. Participant will participate in spin classes and complete the seven mountain stages of the Tour de France. Each phase is around 80 miles. Participants will receive a prize each time they complete 100 miles. Complete all seven phases in the time frame and receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16-visit pass. Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Casey Memorial Library
• Weekly Programs: Weekly programs, involving games, crafts, stories and more, will take place in the Children’s Room on Saturdays through July 27. Younger children (ages 0 and up) will enjoy our “Good Morning” programs at 10 a.m., while older children (ages 6 and up) can enjoy the “Afternoon Antics” programs at 2 p.m. Both the morning and afternoon programs will focus on a different theme each week. The final program will begin Saturday and feature movies.
• Weekly Crafts: Paper art, crafting, building projects and more: Casey Memorial Library has planned a variety of do-it-yourself projects this summer. Stop by the Children’s Room any time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Movie and laser tag trip
Join BOSS the first Saturday of each month for one of the latest movies and a game of laser tag at BOSS headquarters.
Any single, or unaccompanied service member is eligible.
The single or unaccompanied service member category includes single service members, unaccompanied Soldiers and single parents. The event is free. For more information, contact your BOSS representative, or call 254-287-6116 or 312-737-6116.
8-Ball Pool Tournament
Every first Thursday of the month, BOSS will host an 8-Ball Pool Tournament for single Soldiers at Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Cash prizes are given for first place. The cost is $5 and sign up begins at 6 p.m.
Briefings
Special Operations Recruiting hosts weekly briefings at 11:45 a.m. at the Special Operations Recruiting Center, Bldg. 4336, 77th St. Topics are psychological operations on Tuesdays, civil affairs on Wednesdays and Special Forces on Thursdays. For more information, call 254-288-5324 or visit goarmysof.com.
Tobacco cessation classes
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for all active duty military, family members, retirees and Department of Defense employees. TRICARE beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program.
Classes are held in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Bldg. 12019, Old Ironsides Avenue and 31st Street, Suite 500.
For more information, call 254-288-8488.