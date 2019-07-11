July 13
Sizzlin Summer Shamble
The Courses of Clear Creek re hosting Sizzlin Summer Shamble at 9 a.m. July 13. On-site registration for the 2-person shamble is set for 8-8:45 a.m. Shotgun is set for 9 a.m.
Cost is $50 per person with mulligans and lunch included. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 254-287-4130.
Movies at the Campground
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area is hosting Movies at the Campground at 9 p.m. July 13. Soldiers and their Families are invited to camp the weekend, swim at the beach and enjoy a movie beginning at dark approximately 9 p.m. Bring your blanket or beach towel and relax on the sand at Sierra Beach.
Concessions will be sold on site. Only service animals allowed.
Cost is $3 per carload for Department of Defense ID card holders and $10 per carload for all others.
For more information, go to https://hood.armymwr.com.
July 19
BOSS Monthly Cook Out
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting its Monthly Cook Out from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19. Cost is $3.50 a plate. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks will be available at BOSS Headquarters.
July 30
Fort Hood Volunteer Fair
Fort Hood Volunteer Fair is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 30 at Oveta Culp Hobby, Soldier & Family Readiness Center.
Volunteer agencies will be on site to provide information and recruit volunteers. These organizations include: Santa’s Workshop, United Services Organization, Girls and Boy Scouts of America, Advent Health Youth Advisory Council, Casey Memorial Library, Exceptional Family Member Program Sea Dragons, YMCA, Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Killeen Volunteer Inc., Fisher House, American Red Cross, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreational Area, Child and Youth Services and many more.
Army Volunteer Corps staff will assist with on-line volunteer registration and volunteer record management in the Volunteer Management Information System.
For more information, call 254-287-8657 or 254-287-2327.
Aug. 3
After Party/Award Show
Join Casey Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 to celebrate all the reading those have done this summer. Walk the star-studded Top-Reader Walk of Fame, get photographed by paparazzi on the red carpet and sample delicious treats. Top readers in each of reading program (Pre-Reader, Children, Teen and Adult) will be announced and awarded prizes during a ceremony. Everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including some awesome reading swag.
ONGOING
Le Tour de Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour de Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The event will run until Dec. 20. Participant will participate in spin classes and complete the seven mountain stages of the Tour de France. Each phase is around 80 miles. Participants will receive a prize each time they complete 100 miles. Complete all seven phases in the time frame and receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16-visit pass.
Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday monthly.
Casey Memorial Library Events
• Weekly Movies: Family movies (rated G or PG) will be shown in the Children’s Room at Casey Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through July 24, and classic movies (of various ratings) in our Makerspace at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through July 23. Check the poster outside the Children’s Room for a complete list of movies playing this summer.
• Weekly Programs: Weekly programs, involving games, crafts, stories and more, will take place in the Children’s Room on Saturdays through July 27. Younger children (ages 0 and up) will enjoy our “Good Morning” programs at 10 a.m., and for older children (ages 6 and up) the “Afternoon Antics” programs at 2 p.m. Both the morning and afternoon programs each Saturday will focus on a different weekly theme:
• July 13: Art
• July 20: Dance
• July 27: Movies
• Weekly Crafts: Paper art, crafting, building projects and more: Casey Memorial Library has planned a variety of do-it-yourself projects this summer. Stop by the Children’s Room any time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Movie and laser tag trip
Join BOSS the first Saturday of each month for one of the latest movies and a game of laser tag at BOSS headquarters.
Any single or unaccompanied service member is eligible.
The single or unaccompanied service member category includes single service members, unaccompanied Soldiers and single parents. The event is free. For more information, contact your BOSS representative, or call 254-287-6116 or 312-737-6116.
8-Ball Pool Tournament
Every first Thursday of the month, BOSS will host an 8-Ball Pool Tournament for single Soldiers at Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Cash prizes are given for first place. The cost is $5 and sign up begins at 6 p.m.
Briefings
Special Operations Recruiting hosts weekly briefings at 11:45 a.m. at the Special Operations Recruiting Center, Bldg. 4336, 77th St. Topics are psychological operations on Tuesdays, civil affairs on Wednesdays and Special Forces on Thursdays. For more information, call 254-288-5324 or visit goarmysof.com.
Equine Therapy
With a focus on anxiety, depression, PTSD, deployment stress, addiction, relationship problems and other mental health challenges, the Equine Therapy Program works to help clients reduce struggles faced and to increase the quality of lives.
The treatment team consists of a licensed mental health professional, an equine specialist and a horse. The horse serves as a mirror to the client’s inner emotions and allows a way to explore challenging situations in a safe environment, partnering in the transformation process. One hour sessions available Monday and Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Ranch.
Cost is as follows:
• E1-E4: $20
• E5+: $25
• O1-O4: $35
• O5+: $40
• Non-military: $45
• Veterans: $25
Only available by appointment. Call 936-346-0350 for more information.
SFAB recruiting
Security Force Assistance Brigade is looking for leaders, self-motivators and change makers to join their ranks. Soldiers in SFAB are combat advisors. 11B, 11C, 11Z, 35F, 68W, 92Y and other MOSes interested in volunteering to join SFAB should visit www.armyreenlistment.com/sfab.html.