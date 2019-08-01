Through Aug. 3
CYS and Sports Physicals
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be providing CYS and Sports Physicals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 3 at the Pediatric Clinic. Physicals are good for one year. Appointments can be made by calling 254-288-8888.
Aug. 3
After Party/Award Show
Walk the star-studded Top-Reader Walk of Fame, get photographed by paparazzi on the red carpet and sample delicious treats Aug. 3 during the Summer Reading Program’s end of summer event. Top readers in each reading level (Pre-Reader, Children, Teen and Adult) will be announced and awarded prizes during a ceremony. Everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including some awesome reading swag.
Aug. 6
Hood Heroes
A Hood Heroes Award Ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Club Hood. For more information, call 254-287-0999, 254-287-6003, or 254-287-3451.
Aug. 9
Midnight Pool Party
Back by popular demand, the BOSS Midnight Pool Party is set for 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 at Patton Pool. The event is open to all 18 and over. There’s a $5 entry fee (cash only). Food and drinks will be available for purchase and dance contest prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 254-287-6116.
Back to School Bash
Fort Hood Child and Youth Services’ annual Back to School Bash will be held from 2-6 p.m., Aug. 9 at Montague Youth Center. The back-to-school celebration will include inflatables, games, food and refreshments. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense ID card holders. For more information call 254-553-7662.
Aug. 10
Movies at the Campground
Movies at the Campground will be held at 9 p.m. Aug. 10 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The family-friendly movie shown will be “Dumbo.” Soldiers and their families are invited to camp the weekend, swim at the beach and enjoy a movie beginning at dark (approximately 9 p.m.). Bring your blanket or beach towel and relax on the sand at Sierra Beach. Concessions will be sold on site. Only service animals allowed.
Cost is $3 per carload for DoD ID card holders and $10 per carload for all others. For more information, visit https://hood.armymwr.com.
Aug. 14
Debt-Free holiday event
Count down to a Debt-Free Holiday is set for 10 a.m.-2p.m. Aug. 14 at Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center.
The event is open to active duty, retired service members and their families.
Aug. 17
Fight Night Watch Party
Samuel Adams Brewhouse is hosting a Fight Night Watch Party for UFC 241 at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. The event is free and open to all 18 and over.
Aug. 22
Women’s Equality Day
3rd Cavalry Regiment and III Corps and the Fort Hood Community is hosting a Women’s Equality Day observance from 1:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Center. The guest speaker will be retired Command Sgt. Major Jackeline Soriano Fountain.
Aug. 24
Ruck Team Challenge
The Amazing Ruck Team Challenge is set for 7 a.m. Aug. 24 at BLORA paintball range. The event is open to 4-member teams ages 12 and up. Participants are encouraged to show up early. Cost is $25 for DoD card holders and $30 for non- DoD card holders through Aug. 21 On site registration is also set for 6 a.m. Aug. 24. Cost on race day will be $30 for DoD card holders and $35 for non DoD card holders. Registration includes a T-shirt for the first 200 participants.
Through Aug. 30
Summer Time Lunch
Samuel Adams Brewhouse is hosting Summer Time Lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday until Aug. 30. The lunch is open to all. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
ONGOING
Le Tour de Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour de Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The event will run until Dec. 20. Participants will attend spin classes and complete the seven mountain stages of the Tour de France. Each phase is around 80 miles. Participants will receive a prize each time they complete 100 miles. Complete all seven phases in the time frame and receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16-visit pass. Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Casey Memorial Library
• Weekly Crafts: Paper art, crafting, building projects and more: Casey Memorial Library has planned a variety of do-it-yourself projects this summer. Stop by the Children’s Room any time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Movie and laser tag trip
Join BOSS the first Saturday of each month for one of the latest movies and a game of laser tag at BOSS headquarters. Any single, or unaccompanied service member is eligible. The single or unaccompanied service member category includes: single service members, unaccompanied Soldiers and single parents. The event is free. For more information, contact your BOSS representative, or call 254-287-6116, or 312-737-6116.
8-Ball Pool Tournament
Every first Thursday of the month, BOSS will host an 8-Ball Pool Tournament for single Soldiers at Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Cash prizes are given for first place. The cost is $5 and sign up begins at 6 p.m.
Equine Therapy
With a focus on anxiety, depression, PTSD, deployment stress, addiction, relationship problems and other mental health challenges, the Equine Therapy Program works to help clients reduce struggles faced and to increase the quality of lives.
The treatment team consists of a licensed mental health professional, an equine specialist and a horse. The horse serves as a mirror to the client’s inner emotions and allows a way to explore challenging situations in a safe environment, partnering in the transformation process. One hour sessions available Monday and Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Ranch.
Cost is as follows:
• E1-E4: $20
• E5+: $25
• O1-O4: $35
• O5+: $40
• Non-military: $45
• Veterans: $25
Only available by appointment. Call 936-346-0350 for more information.
Briefings
Special Operations Recruiting hosts weekly briefings at 11:45 a.m. at the Special Operations Recruiting Center, Bldg. 4336, 77th St. Topics are psychological operations on Tuesdays, civil affairs on Wednesdays and Special Forces on Thursdays. For more information, call 254-288-5324, or visit goarmysof.com.