Feb. 1
Movie and Axe Throwing Trip
Join the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program the first Saturday of the each month for one of the latest movies and axe throwing. The next event is set for Feb. 1 and begins at BOSS headquarters.
Any single or unaccompanied service member is eligible. The single or unaccompanied service member category includes: single service members, unaccompanied Soldiers and single parents.
If interested in this or other BOSS events, please give us a call or stop by. Cost is free.
For more information, call 254-287-6116, 254-245-4040 or 312-737-6116.
Feb. 2
Super Bowl LIV Watch Party
Samuel Adams Brewhouse and BOSS are hosting a Super Bowl LIV Watch Party Feb. 2. Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Feb. 3
Fort Worth Stock Show, Rodeo
Adventure Programs is hosting a road trip to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Feb. 3.
A ride to and from Fort Worth will be provided. You can sit back and enjoy the night at the rodeo without all the worries of getting back to Fort Hood.
Cost is $40 and can be purchased at the Outdoor Recreation Facility building 4930 on Clear Creek Rd. There’s a limited number of tickets so call early. The trip is open to all active, retired, dependents and Department of Defense card holders. For more information, call 254-317-5350.
Feb. 8
Black Light Spin Party
Come out and get your sweat on under the black lights at the Raving Revolutions Black Light Spin Party. This event is a two-hour high-energy cycling adventure, which is set for 9-11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. There will be high energy music, black lights, competitions and prizes. Cost is $5 per person and the event is open to all. For more information, call 254-285-5459.
Feb. 8
Fight Night Watch Party
Samuel Adams Brewhouse and is hosting a Fight Night Watch Party for UFC 247 Feb. 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Dance
Club Hood is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Cost is $39.95 per adult and reservations are required. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
Dave and Busters Trip
Join BOSS and get away with a fun trip, arcade play and camaraderie for a trip to Dave and Busters. The event is set for, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 14, with the meet up at BOSS headquarters. Any single or unaccompanied service member is eligible.
Individuals are responsible for payment of entry, activities, food, drinks and other. If interested in this or other BOSS events, call 254-287-6116.
Feb. 22
Smash Bros Tournament
Join BOSS in a fun gaming tournament featuring Super Smash Bros. Whether you are a pro or just have some game join us as we award the top three gamers with a trophy for all the bragging rights. The event is set for Feb. 22 at BOSS headquarters.Cost is free and open to all single soldiers
Any single or unaccompanied service member is eligible. The single or unaccompanied service member category includes: single service members, unaccompanied Soldiers and single parents.
For more information, call 254-287-6116, 254-245-4040 or 312-737-6116.
Through Feb. 29
Unlimited golf
The Courses of Clear Creek are offering unlimited golf until Feb. 29. Two options are available:
• Unlimited golf 1: Cost is $35. Participants can play all day. Price includes green fee, cart fee and daily lunch special.
• Unlimited golf 2: Cost is $25. Participants can play from noon to dusk. Price includes green fee and cart fee.
The event is open to all, runs Monday through Friday and is not valid on weekends, holidays and training holidays. For more information, visit hood.armyMWR.com.
ONGOING
Total Body Boot Camp
Test your fitness with a full body cardio and strength conditioning workout from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Iron Horse Physical Fitness Center.
The 45-minute workout class is composed of a variety of different exercises and equipment that will help build strength, endurance and speed.
Fort Hood Tax Center
The Fort Hood Tax Center is the yearly program run through the Legal Assistance office, providing tax preparation services to Soldiers, family members and retirees.
Unit readiness revolves around Soldier readiness. Preparing tax returns for Soldiers and their dependents will improve unit readiness and keep Soldiers’ focused on their mission
FHTC will be open from Jan. 21- April 16. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.
FHTC is closed on Saturday, Sunday, all federal holidays and III Corps training holidays. Individuals should contact the FHTC to schedule an appointment rather than trying to walk in. The FHTC main information phone number is 254-288-7995.
Winter Read
Casey Memorial Hospital presents Winter Read through Jan. 18. Earn prizes for reading over the holidays. Register online at https://forthoodcasey.beanstack.org/ and track the time you spend reading to earn up to three different prizes. Also, drop by the Children’s Room for a family movie on Saturdays at 2 p.m. or any time Tuesday-Saturday for winter crafts.
MWR Patron Expansion
The Department of Defense has expanded a selection of its programs and services to:
• Purple Heart recipients
• Former Prisoners of War
• All veterans with service-connected disabilities
• Individuals approved and designated as the primary family caregivers of eligible veterans enrolled under the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.
Members will be provided access to: Golf courses, bowling centers, restaurants, clubs, equipment rentals, recreational lodging, kennels, auto skills and resorts. Programs and services may vary per installation.
MWR Category A activities including fitness centers, libraries and child development programs are not included in the eligibility. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2TtjYqi.
Leisure Travel Services
Check out Leisure Travel Services for special military discounted rates to Six Flags, Medieval Times, Schlitterbahn, Sea World and more. For more information, call 254-287-7310.
Movie and laser tag trip
Join BOSS the first Saturday of each month for one of the latest movies and a game of laser tag at BOSS headquarters. Any single or unaccompanied service member is eligible. For more information, contact your BOSS at 254-287-6116 or 312-737-6116.