Dec. 5
Tree lighting ceremony
The Fort Hood tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. today in front of III Corps Headquarters.
The annual ceremony will include Christmas carols and Santa Claus himself.
Dec. 6
Countdown to Christmas
Fort Hood Family Housing-Lendlease will host a Christmas crafting event from 6-8 p.m. Friday at each community office.
The event will allow children to write letters to Santa Claus and the housing office will mail them to the North Pole. Free cookies and hot chocolate will also be provided.
Golf Scramble
Garrison Commander’s Golf Scramble is set for 11 a.m. Friday at the Courses of Clear Creek.
The four-person scramble is open to all. Cost is $40 per person with $5 optional mulligans.
For more information, call 254-287-4130.
Dec. 7
Symphony orchestra
Once again, the Williamson County Symphony Orchestra will entertain the Fort Hood community with “Christmas Dances.” The event is set for 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Howze Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited. For more information, call 254-288-7835
Fight Night Watch Party
Don’t miss this rematch for the Heavyweight Championship of the World at the Boxing Fight Night Watch Party set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Samuel Adams Brewhouse.
Doors open at noon and the fight is slated for 2 p.m.
The venue offers plenty of flat screen TVs, bar services and menu options available. The event is free and open to all.
Dec. 8
Spanish Protestant service
A Spanish Protestant service will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Old Post Chapel, next to the USO on 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 51st Street.
The service has been added to accommodate the Spanish-speaking population on Fort Hood.
Dec. 14
Jingle Bell 5K Dash
Jingle Bell 5K Dash is set for 8 a.m. Dec. 14 at Abrams Physical Fitness Center.
Coffee and hot chocolate will be served at this fun run.
Race T-shirts will be available for purchase for $15. Adult sizes only. Kid sizes are not available. Adult sizes are limited. Sizes are not guaranteed.
The Ugly Sweater Contest following the race is set for 9:30 a.m. Judging will be based on who gets the best applause from the crowd.
The event is free and open to all. Registration is still required. Pre-registration will close at noon Dec. 13
Runners can re-register at the following locations: Leisure Travel Service, Apache Arts & Crafts, Recreational Equipment Checkout, Sportsmen’s Center or on-site from 7-7:45 p.m. at Abrams Physical Fitness Center on race day.
For more information, call 254-285-5459 or visit https://hood.armymwr.com.
NBA basketball Day Trip
BOSS is hosting a Day Trip event to the Dallas area to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the Miami Heat. The event is set for 1-11 p.m. Dec. 14 and will begin at BOSS headquarters on Fort Hood. Cost is $50 (cash only) and will include a trip to the mall and downtown Dallas before the game.
For more information, call 254-290-2433.
Army vs Navy watch party
Samuel Adams Brewhouse is hosting a watch party for the Army vs. Navy football game from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 14. The event is free and open to all.
Dec. 20
Holiday Toy Giveaway
BOSS is hosting a Holiday Toy Giveaway for single parents from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 20.
All Active Duty single parents are invited to come our and get a free toy while supplies last. Hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn will also be served at the event.
Dec. 24
BOSS movie luncheon
BOSS is hosting No Single Soldier Left Behind Movie Luncheon from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24 at BOSS headquarters. The event is free and offers a pool tournament, table tennis, food, holiday candy and drinks. Every Soldier that shows up will be entered in a door prize drawing.
For more information, call 254-287-6116.
Dec. 31-Jan. 1
Bowl in the New Year
Strike out the old and bowl in the New Year from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, at Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center.
Cost is $100 per lane starting Nov. 23. Price includes shoe rental (up to five bowlers), unlimited bowling, pizza, wings and party favors for each bowler.
The Pro Shop is also having a sale from Dec. 1-24. Purchases of $30 or more receive a 15% discount on balls, bags and shoes
Tickets are on sale now (non-refundable).
For more information, call 254-287-3424 or 312-737-3424.
Jan. 18
Chili Bowl Classic
The Courses of Clear Creek is hosting the Chili Bowl Classic Golf Scramble starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 18. Three mulligans and lunch are included in entry fee.
For more information, call 254-287-4130.
ONGOING
Single Parent Toy Drive
Donate toys for single parents at BOSS Headquarters from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays until Dec. 19.
For more information, call 254-290-2433.
Winter Read
Casey Memorial Hospital presents Winter Read from Dec. 16-Jan. 18, 2020
Earn prizes for reading over the holidays.
Register online at https://forthoodcasey.beanstack.org/ and track the time you spend reading to earn up to three different prizes.
Need a break from reading? Then drop by the Children’s Room for a family movie on Saturdays at 2 p.m., or any time Tuesday-Saturday for winter crafts.
Le Tour de Hood
Sign up for classes for Le Tour de Hood Spin Cycle Challenge at Abrams Physical Fitness Center. The event will run until Dec. 20. Participants will attend spin classes and complete the seven mountain stages of the Tour de France.
Each phase is around 80 miles. Participants will receive a prize each time they complete 100 miles. Complete all seven phases in the time frame and receive a T-shirt.
Cost is $3 for walk-ins and $45 for a 16-visit pass.
Times are 8-9 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-1 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9-10 a.m., the second and fourth Saturday of each month.