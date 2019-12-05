The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Center is in the Copeland Soldier’s Service Center, Bldg. 18010, in Room B308. The SFL-TAP Center is open Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5.p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can obtain more information by calling the Admin Desk at (254) 288-5627 or 553-6363 with questions or to schedule an appointment. Appointment are required for most seminars & workshops.
Active service members are required to begin their transition (TAP) processing no later than 365 days prior to separation.
Fort Hood TAP social media pages
Facebook (daily job postings & announcements): www.facebook.com/FortHoodSFLTAP
*Includes monthly ‘TAP News’ Newsletter
LinkedIn (great site to build your network before separation): www.linkedin.com/groups/8349907
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FortHoodSFLTAP
Caliber Collision – 18 Week Training
A Collision Repair course that teaches all aspects of the trade except painting. Classes are tentatively scheduled to start every six weeks. Caliber Collision is in 17 states and widely expanding. Any MOS is encouraged to apply as they teach all of the information needed.
TAP services
UPON COMPLETION OF THE [MANDATORY] 5-DAY WORKSHOP, THE FOLLOWING ADDITION TRAINING CLASS ARE AVAILABLE:
• Accessing Higher Education Track (2 days)
• Entrepreneurship Track (2 days)
• Career Exploration and Planning (2 days)
• Advanced Resume Writing Class (first Wednesday of each month)
• Dress for Success and Salary Negotiation (second Wednesday of each month)
• Federal Resume Writing Class (third Wednesday of each month)
• Work in Texas Job Application Assistance (every Wednesday afternoon)