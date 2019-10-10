Concert Connection

Oct. 11-13

ACL Festival

Doors open at 11 a.m. for ACL Festival, Oct. 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin. Featured performers include: Guns N’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.

Oct. 12

Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Oct. 16

The Distillers

The Distillers will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Emo’s in Austin.

Oct. 19

Bastille

Bastille will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Oct. 23

+LIVE+ and Bush

+LIVE+ and Bush will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Nov. 1

Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Tegan and Sara

Tegan and Sara will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Stateside at the Paramount in Austin.

Nov. 2

Pink

Pink will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Nov. 3

Kim Petras

Kim Petras will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Emo’s in Austin.

Nov. 7

Chris Young

Chris Young will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Nov. 8

Static-X

Static-X will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Emo’s in Austin.

Nov. 13

The Black Keys

The Black Keys will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Nov. 15

Illenium

Illenium will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Nov. 19

Ghostemane

Ghostemane will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mohawk in Austin.

Nov. 20

Incubus

Incubus will perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at ACL Live in Austin.