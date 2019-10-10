Concert Connection

Oct. 11-13
ACL Festival
Doors open at 11 a.m. for ACL Festival, Oct. 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin. Featured performers include: Guns N’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage.
Oct. 12
Third Eye Blind
Third Eye Blind will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
Oct. 16
The Distillers
The Distillers will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Emo’s in Austin.
Oct. 19
Bastille
Bastille will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Oct. 23
+LIVE+ and Bush
+LIVE+ and Bush will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Nov. 1
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Tegan and Sara
Tegan and Sara will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Stateside at the Paramount in Austin.
Nov. 2
Pink
Pink will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Nov. 3
Kim Petras
Kim Petras will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Emo’s in Austin.
Nov. 7
Chris Young
Chris Young will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Nov. 8
Static-X
Static-X will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at Emo’s in Austin.
Nov. 13
The Black Keys
The Black Keys will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Nov. 15
Illenium
Illenium will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
Nov. 19
Ghostemane
Ghostemane will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mohawk in Austin.
Nov. 20
Incubus
Incubus will perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at ACL Live in Austin.