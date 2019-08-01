Concert Connection

Aug. 1

Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will perform at 6 p.m. today at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Mostly Dead

Mostly Dead will perform at 10 p.m. today at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.

Aug. 3

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Moody Theater in Austin.

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Mary J. Blige and Nas will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Aug. 7

311

311 will perform at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 7 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Aug. 10

Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Aug. 19

Cold Hart, Horse Head

Cold Hart and Horse Head will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.

Aug. 20-21

Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21

at Moody Theater in Austin.

Aug. 22

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida

Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Aug. 24

Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

Aug. 27

Common

Common will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Moody Theater.

Sept. 6

Slipknot

Slipknot will perform at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Sept. 9

Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin will perform at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Sept. 18

CAKE and Ben Folds

CAKE and Ben Folds will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.

Sept. 19

Deadmau5

Deadmau5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Moody Theater in Austin.