Concert Connection

Aug. 1
Sublime with Rome
Sublime with Rome will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne will perform at 6 p.m. today at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Mostly Dead
Mostly Dead will perform at 10 p.m. today at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.
Aug. 3
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Moody Theater in Austin.
Mary J. Blige and Nas
Mary J. Blige and Nas will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Aug. 7
311
311 will perform at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 7 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Aug. 10
Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Aug. 19
Cold Hart, Horse Head
Cold Hart and Horse Head will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater.
Aug. 20-21
Vampire Weekend
Vampire Weekend will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 20-21
at Moody Theater in Austin.
Aug. 22
Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida
Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Aug. 24
Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog
Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.
Aug. 27
Common
Common will perform at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Moody Theater.
Sept. 6
Slipknot
Slipknot will perform at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Sept. 9
Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin will perform at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Sept. 18
CAKE and Ben Folds
CAKE and Ben Folds will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas.
Sept. 19
Deadmau5
Deadmau5 will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Moody Theater in Austin.