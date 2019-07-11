Palmer Theater

Friday/July 12

Ma, R, 7 p.m.

Saturday/July 13

Spiderman: Far from Home, PG-13, 1 p.m.

Godzilla: King of Monsters, PG-13, 4 p.m.

Brightburn, R, 7 p.m.

Sunday/July 14

Spiderman: Far from Home, PG-13, 1 p.m.

Godzilla: King of Monsters, PG-13, 4 p.m.

Friday/July 19

Lion King, PG, 7 p.m.

Saturday/July 20

Lion King, PG, 1 p.m.

Lion King 3D, PG, 4 p.m.

Lion King, PG, 7 p.m.

Sunday/July 21

Lion King, PG, 1 p.m.

Lion King 3D, PG, 4 p.m.

* Palmer Theater opens 30 minutes before first showing. The theater is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays