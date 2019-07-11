Friday/July 12
Ma, R, 7 p.m.
Saturday/July 13
Spiderman: Far from Home, PG-13, 1 p.m.
Godzilla: King of Monsters, PG-13, 4 p.m.
Brightburn, R, 7 p.m.
Sunday/July 14
Spiderman: Far from Home, PG-13, 1 p.m.
Godzilla: King of Monsters, PG-13, 4 p.m.
Friday/July 19
Lion King, PG, 7 p.m.
Saturday/July 20
Lion King, PG, 1 p.m.
Lion King 3D, PG, 4 p.m.
Lion King, PG, 7 p.m.
Sunday/July 21
Lion King, PG, 1 p.m.
Lion King 3D, PG, 4 p.m.
* Palmer Theater opens 30 minutes before first showing. The theater is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays