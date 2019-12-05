Palmer Theater

Friday/Dec. 6
Gemini Man, PG-13, 7 p.m.
Saturday/Dec. 7
The Addams Family, PG, 1 p.m.
Free Advance Appreciation Screening, Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13, 6 p.m.
Tickets available at your local Exchange Customer Service Desk.
Sunday/Dec. 8
Distributor Advance Appreciation Screening of Richard Jewell, R, 2 p.m., free admission. The movie is directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events.
Friday/Dec. 13
Doctor Sleep, R, 7 p.m.
Saturday/Dec. 14
Distributor Advance Appreciation Screening of 1917, R, 4 p.m., free admission.
Sunday/Dec. 15
Charlie’s Angels, PG-13, 1 p.m.
Harriet, PG-13, 4 p.m.