Palmer Theater

Friday/Dec. 6

Gemini Man, PG-13, 7 p.m.

Saturday/Dec. 7

The Addams Family, PG, 1 p.m.

Free Advance Appreciation Screening, Jumanji: The Next Level, PG-13, 6 p.m.

Tickets available at your local Exchange Customer Service Desk.

Sunday/Dec. 8

Distributor Advance Appreciation Screening of Richard Jewell, R, 2 p.m., free admission. The movie is directed by Clint Eastwood and based on true events.

Friday/Dec. 13

Doctor Sleep, R, 7 p.m.

Saturday/Dec. 14

Distributor Advance Appreciation Screening of 1917, R,  4 p.m., free admission.

Sunday/Dec. 15

Charlie’s Angels, PG-13, 1 p.m.

Harriet, PG-13, 4 p.m.