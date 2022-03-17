As a kid, my brothers and I would often go down to the local Putt-Putt Golf and Games every weekend for Super Saturday, a special that provided us with 20 tokens for the arcade, food and free putt-putt golf for $5 (if I remember correctly).
Many of those tokens went into the remarkable series of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” games. As far as beat-em ups, these set the standard in many ways of what a good, enjoyable cooperative game should feel like.
Both arcade games allowed gamers to pick their favorite hero in a half-shell: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo as they rampage through a variety of levels stomping out the foot clan and their despicable leader, the Shredder. The ability to play with up to three other friends made the good times better and both games felt as though they were built around cooperating with buddies.
The character designs, movement, animation and art style all helped the Turtles’ arcade games stand out, even today, in a large field of retro beat-em ups.
Fortunately, this pair of arcade games named “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time” will return to home consoles in 2022 in the form of a new collection slated for release later this year.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection” will consist of 13 games in all. In addition to the two arcade games already mentioned, the collection will pull games from the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis and Game Boy consoles.
A long time ago, gaming consoles could only use eight or 16 colors due to limitations in technology. These 8-bit or 16-bit systems usually translated to huge downgrades on the home market. However, many of the classic 8-bit games, that turned out to be gems despite the restricted color palette fared extremely well on the NES. By far, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game” remains as the most must-play of the NES series. Although it only allowed two players at the same time, my brother and I spent many hours mastering the jump, slash technique and enjoying the secret set of bonus levels added strictly to this game.
Additionally, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Manhattan Project” felt like a decent follow-up and is worth checking out. Also, I’ve heard good things about the NES version of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Tournament Fighters,” but I never played it because I spent most of my time with the SNES edition of the game.
Speaking of which, the SNES version of “Turtles in Time” also finds a spot in the collection. Sure, the game sees a slight downgrade graphically, but back in the day, developers compensated for this by including an extra level and new boss exclusive to the SNES rendition.
Of all the games included in this collection, the one I’m most excited to see return is the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters” on the SNES. In a weird twist, Konami decided to use the TMNT franchise to make a fighting game. And they knocked it completely out of the park. Everything from the art style, combat systems, arcade mode and character design hit on every level.
Sprites appeared much bigger and when they stuck their opponent, players felt the weight of each blow. Somehow, each turtle looked similar, but stances, individual move set brought out each’s personality. For instance, Michelangelo twirled his nun chucks as he launched himself into the air delivering in a wide vertical arc that would decimate his foe with a three-hit combo, if they veered too close. Raphael, on the other hand, would throw himself across the screen in an angry flurry of attacks that made players take a more defensive approach.
It seemed weird that fan favorite Casey Jones didn’t make an appearance in this version, but I soon found a proper replacement. Usually, my brother, Greg, attaches himself to the grapplers in the game, but this time, I took on that mantle. Obscure robot, Chrome Dome, soon transformed into my favorite character to play. If someone jumped too close, I’d smack them with Chrome Dome’s low blow where his leg extended by about four feet. If they refused to stay away, I’d grab them, blast off into the air and slam them down, electrocuting them on descent. I’m sure when the collection comes out, I will continue the cycle with a whole new set of friends.
As of now, the “Cowabunga Collection” is slated to release sometime in 2022 for PC and pretty much every console out there for $39.99. Personally, with this and “River City Girls 2” on the horizon, the beat-em up genre is definitely getting a well-deserved surge in popularity. I also look forward to introducing my girlfriend, Navina Bhatkar, to most of these iconic hits since she loves beat-em ups as much as pinball.