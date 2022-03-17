GEORGETOWN — North of Austin lies the Williamson County Museum located in downtown Georgetown just about an hour from “The Great Place”.
Like many of the other museums you can find here in this one is filled with the history of the area, and has lots to offer visitors.
A lot of that history is centered around agriculture, and my favorite part was looking through all the different brands that are used in Texas displayed on a poster and burned into a large wooden door. The door is actually a reproduction of the old Anderson Blacksmith’s shop door and features brands of ranches once located in Georgetown. They also have a children’s play area that is themed after a chuck wagon.
An exhibit about how people in the Victorian era mourned the deaths of their loved ones surprised me the most because it was the last thing I expected to see. However, it was also one of the most fascinating exhibits. They covered everything from the funeral to how everyone was supposed to dress. One fact I found interesting is that people during those times thought mirrors could trap the person that had passed. To keep their loved one from being trapped in the mirror they would cover it with a black cloth. They also turned their family photos and paintings toward the wall or completely upside down.
It is now the Williamson County Museum, but previously was The Farmers’ State Bank, so there is a huge vault that can be viewed by visitors as well.
The museum also offers tours of the Georgetown Courthouse just across the street for those who are interested.
For more information on the Williamson County Museum, its exhibits and what all it has to offer visit their website at http://williamsonmuseum.org.