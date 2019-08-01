Killeen — Adopted on December 15, 1791, the Second Amendment reads, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.
Looking through the rear sight of my M16, laying in the prone, assisted, position by a small sandbag, I was 19-years-old, when I first held a weapon. I was in cadet leadership course at Fort Knox, Kentucky, trying to zero. It was a hot and humid day. I remember the feeling of being afraid and closing my eyes during that first trigger squeeze. I had never held a weapon before signing my contract with the Army and I had never owned one before living in Texas.
My fiancé grew up practicing weapon handling and safety. For fun, his parents would take him to the range to practice shooting. Shooting is a sport my fiancé greatly enjoys. We have been putting off going to the range for some time. The last time we went to the range together was almost two years ago in South Carolina, while visiting his parents. Over the weekend, we finally found some time to take a trip to The Gun Range, located in Killeen.
I absolutely dread the Army’s annual weapons qualification test, which is always outdoors (usually in the blistering heat or freezing cold). The Gun Range is an indoor shooting range — this allows visitors to practice shooting without the uncomfortable weather conditions. The Gun Range has an indoor rifle and handgun range. The rifle range has four lanes and the handgun range has 14 lanes. The Gun Range requires that visitors wear ear and eye protection while inside the shooting ranges. Visitors under the age of 12 are not allowed inside the ranges.
As a safety rule, guns should always be unloaded and on safe. Once inside, unpacked and set up on a lane, visitors can load their weapon, point it at their designated target, take the weapon off safe and fire. After firing, visitors should put the weapon back on safe, unload the magazine and then clear the weapon.
For visitors that have never shot a weapon before, or feel that they need more training, The Gun Range offers basic to advance instruction. The Gun Range also offers a license to carry class and gunsmith services.
For women wanting to get involved — the women’s biggest shooting league in Texas, Guns and Glitz, hosts their meetings the second and fourth Monday of each month at The Gun Range.
Hourly prices and membership packages are at a 10 percent discount for military and law enforcement personnel.
The Gun Range is located at 2401 S. Fort Hood St. For more information call 254-781-2166, or visit, https://www.thegunrangeusa.com/.