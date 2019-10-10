SAN ANTONIO — Well, it is that time of year everyone – it’s spooky season! Halloween is just around the corner, which means Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is in full swing. I decided to take a trip down to San Antonio to see how frightening this event could be.
Immediately as I entered, passed the cobwebs at the security screening, I was greeted by a screaming zombie. The park is currently flooded with evil characters from chainsaw slinging beasts, to paranormal demons on stilts. To my surprise, a lot of children were present for this event and I knew then I needed to toughen up. Throughout my time at the park, I probably screamed about 15 times. This was more than a Halloween town, this was truly a thrilling nightmare.
There were some additions to the park due to Fright Fest, aside from the evil monsters that roamed through the park. For an additional fee, people can enter mazes and haunted houses. Flash photography is not allowed, so it is hard to document your near-death experience through mazes like Slaughterhouse 6, for example, but it is truly an experience worth the extra fee.
As for entertainment, the park offers different Halloween-themed shows and concerts, including the “Monster Mash Bash” which is a circus styled rock-n-roll concert. For those who enjoy carnival games, Midway Carnival offers plenty of game options for a low price.
Now of course, who can go to Six Flags and not enjoy the most thrilling feature of all – their roller coasters. Riding on Wonder Woman’s Golden Lasso coaster was elevated to new heights as smoke and horrifying sound effects were added to the already intense coaster’s drop. I am one to take on every roller coaster possible, but Fright Fest made me reconsider. Aside from that, each line averages an hour plus wait time.
Overall, I can confidently say that I was spooked during my experience at Fright Fest. Now that I know what to expect, I know that I will be making a return trip before the event ends.
Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be ending Nov. 2. For more information visit, http://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas/special-events/fright-fest.