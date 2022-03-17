ADOPT, DON'T BUY A PET
There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:
- Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200.
- Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
- Because if you adopt, you get your choice of any age. Though puppies and kittens are cute and cuddly, they can also be a handful. An adult or older pet may be a better fit for you.
For more information, call us at 254-287-4675 or https://www.facebook.com/fthshelter/”