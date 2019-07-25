The Fort Hood Garrison Chaplain’s Office celebrated the 244th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ birthday at Main Post Chapel, July 18, with live Christian music and a free lunch.
Chaplain (Col.) Brian Chepey, the new Fort Hood garrison chaplain sang and played guitar with his band during the celebration.
Authorized by the Continental Congress in 1775, July 29 celebrates the offical birthday of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.
“Our chaplain assistants have been there not just with me, but for me in some very personal and powerful ways,” Chaplain (Col.) Steve Moser, First Army plans chaplain, said during the celebration. “So I just want to start off by saying thank you to you religious affairs specialists.”
Moser spoke briefly on the background history of the Chaplain Corps, saying that as long as the military has existed, chaplains have served alongside Soldiers providing for their spiritual well-being and morale. Moser said that since 1775, more than 25,000 U.S. Army chaplains have served.
“We put them in touch with the divine. We put them in touch with God ... ” Moser said. “And that is so desperately needed in all of our lives.”
Moser also said that currently the Chaplain Corps has over 3,000 chaplains and 3,000 religious affairs specialists, representing over 130 different religious organizations.
Chepey said that chaplains work towards three essential goals.
“... We nurture the living, we care for the wounded and we honor the fallen,” Chepey said. “The essence of ministry, of bringing God to Soldiers and family members during those times of need ...”
Pulling out his identification tags, Chepey explained that a Soldier’s religious preference goes on the fourth and last line.
“Our government recognizes the value and worth of religion ...,” Chepey said. “I think it’s just phenomenal that even our system supports a Soldier’s right to the free exercise of religion.”
Chepey believes that Army chaplains are able to connect with Soldiers on a deeper level than that of local chaplains.
“Chaplains have the privilege of wearing the uniform,” Chepey said. “How many local pastors do you know that can climb out of a Humvee, jump in a Blackhawk and baptize Soldiers and Marines at 7,000 feet in the mountains of Kosovo and do it all in one day?”
Chepey said that a chaplain’s job is to be there for Soldiers and their families through the good and bad times.
“One of our sayings is bring God to Soldiers and Soldiers to God,” Chepey said.
Chepey said that he believes good leaders recognize the value of religion and the role that it plays in regrades to mission success.
“We are part of a team that helps build the spiritual resiliency of our Soldiers, their families and our DOD civilians,” Chepey said. “We help prepare them for the future and what that holds.”
Chepey shared that even before joining the Army, he practiced Christianity and that becoming a chaplain was a “moral responsibility” for him.
“I absolutely believe without a shadow of a doubt that God called me to this,” Chepey said. “I mean, he personally invited me to become an Army Chaplain.
“The Army’s big, but God is bigger,” Chepey said.