ROMAN CATHOLIC
Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, www.facebook.com/FtHoodRomanCatholic/
Noon Mass, Tuesday to Friday, noon, Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
Confession, by appointment call 286-6749, Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
PROTESTANT
A.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, www.facebook.com/Ft-Hood-Liturgical-Chapel-Service
Spanish Protestant, Alcance, Sunday, 11 a.m., Old Post Chapel, www.facebook.com/AlcanceFortHoodTX
GOSPEL CONGREGATION
Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel, www.facebook.com/CommancheChapel
TRADITIONS
Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Ironhorse Chapel, www.facebook.com/groups/fhtpws/
Samoan Traditional Service, 2nd and 4th Sunday, 12 p.m., Ironhorse Chapel
CHAPEL NEXT
Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11:15 a.m., Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, www.facebook.com/ChapelNextFortHood
OPEN TABLE
All Inclusive Christian Chapel, Sunday, 11 a.m., Memorial Chapel, w.facebook.com/OpenTableChapel
WFH PROTESTANT
Non-Denominational Protestant, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., West Fort Hood Chapel, www.facebook.com/West-Fort-Hood-Chapel
JEWISH
Shabbat Service, Friday, 6 p.m., 19th Street Chapel
MUSLIM
Please contact the Garrison Chaplain’s Office at 254-288-6545
OPEN CIRCLE
Classes, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
Sabbats and Esbats, for dates and services times, call at 368-8553, Camp Finlayson
BUDDHIST
Online only, https://www.facebook.com/Fort-Hood-Buddhist-Community-584249815010090/
NORTH FORT HOOD
Call 254-286-5223 for service schedule and Bible study
ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY
Marriage 101, 1st Wednesday of month, 1 p.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center. 254-288-1913
Men of Honor, Contact Ken Wooten, 254-466-6254
Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC), www.facebook.com/FortHoodPWOC
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), www.Facebook.com/FortHoodMOPS
Club Beyond-High School, Contact Hope Mango, 412-519-9574
Club Beyond-Middle School, Contact Hope Mango, 412-519-9574
Catholic Women of the Chapel (CWOC). Contact Andrea Hickey, 949-412-5666, Facebook: Fort Hood CWOC (Catholic Women of the Chapel)
AWANA Clubs, A weekly Bible-centered program for children a 3 years-6th grade, contact Garret Northway, 254-287-9101
Gospel Chapel Children and Youth Services, Children, last Saturday at 4 p.m.; youth, last Saturday at 6 p.m., Contact Stacy Wilson, 254-288-6549
Catholic Youth Ministry-Crusaders, 8-12 grades, meeting online, Contact Maria Fuavia, 573-842-8181
Catholic Religious Education-CCE, Wednesday and Sunday, Contact Donna Hilley, 706-392-0144
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Spiritual Fitness Center, Contact Chap. Seth Porter, 281-235-7841
Chapel tithes and offerings may be sent to www.armydigitalgiving.com or https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/digitalgiving
* Holiday hours and events are posted on the Garrison Chaplain’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Fort Hood Garrison Chaplains Office*
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our Religious Support Operations office at 254-288-6545.