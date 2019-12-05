Fort Hood Chapel Services

ROMAN CATHOLIC
Sunday Mass, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Crusaders, 1st Sunday, 3 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Noon Mass, Tuesday to Friday, noon, Main Post Chapel
Catholic Catechism Education, Wednesday, 6 p.m.. Comanche Chapel
Noon Mass, Sunday-Friday, noon, CRDAMC Chapel
Confession, 30 minutes prior to weekend Masses or by appointment call 286-6749, Main Post Chapel
Catholic Women of the Chapel, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel
Knights of Columbus, 2nd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel
PROTESTANT
A.L.E. (Anglican, Lutheran, Episcopalian), Sunday, 9 a.m., 33rd St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Grace Community Sunday School,
Sunday, 9 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Grace Community Service, Sunday, 10:30 a.m., 25th St. & Battalion Avenue Chapel
Samoan Traditional, Sunday, noon, Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Protestant Womens of the Chapel, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Main Post Chapel
GOSPEL CONGREGATION
Sunday School, Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Comanche Chapel
Gospel Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Comanche Chapel
Youth Service, 3rd, 4th, 5th Sunday, Comanche Chapel
Bible Study, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel
Gospel Sisterhood and Brotherhood Groups, 3rd Tuesday, 7 p.m., Comanche Chapel
TRADITIONS
Traditions Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Traditions Children’s Church, Sunday, 10 a.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Choir practice, Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
Bible Study, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bulldog St. & Battalion Avenue
CHAPEL NEXT
Contemporary Service, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Children’s Church, Sunday, 11 a.m., Main Post Chapel
JEWISH
Shabbat Service, Friday, 6 p.m., 19th Street Chapel
Service, Saturday, 11 a.m., 19th Street Chapel
LATTER DAY SAINTS INSTITUTE
LDS Services, Sunday, 2 p.m., North Fort Hood Chapel
LDS Scipture Study, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Main Post Chapel
ORTHODOX SERVICE
Orthodox Service, Sunday, 10 a.m., Memorial Chapel
MUSLIM
Please contact the Garrison Chaplain’s Office at 254-288-6545
OPEN CIRCLE
Classes, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Sabbats and Esbats, for dates and services times, call at 368-8553, Camp Finlayson
BUDDHIST
Thursday, noon, 67th St and Support Avenue
Thursday, 6 p.m., 33rd Street & Battalion Ave
NORTH FORT HOOD
Protestant, Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (subject to change), North Fort Hood Chapel
ADDITIONAL SERVICES/STUDY
Marriage 101, 1st Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center
Children in the Middle, 2nd Wednesday of month, 9 a.m., Family Life Chaplain Training Center
Men of Honor, Monday, 11:30 a.m., 33rd Street & Battalion Avenue; Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., West Fort Hood DFAC; Wednesday, noon, West Fort Hood, Bldg. 22038; Thursday, 5 p.m., West Fort Hood, Bldg. 91220-supper available; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. First Baptist Chirch off E. Trimmier
Men of Honor (PMOC), Wednesday, noon, 9th ASOS Air Force, 53rd St.
Strum Away Stress, Wednesday noon, 3rd Street & Battalion Avenue
120 IN Men’s Bible Study, Wednesday noon, 25th St. and Battalion
Perinatal Bereavement Group, 1st Wednesday, 3 p.m., CRDAMC
1 ABCT Interdenominational Worship Service, Wednesday noon, Bulldog and Battalion Avenue
Community Connections (Christian Discipleship – Adult Studies, Navigators, Marriage Studies, Men of Honor, FPU and AWANA), Thursday, 5 p.m., Main Post Chapel
Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) and MOMSNext, 1st and 3rd Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Main Post Chapel
Club Beyond-High School, Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel Gym
Club Beyond-Middle School, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., alternating between Audie Murphy Middle School and Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel Gym