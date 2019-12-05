Dining Facility Operations Schedule Dec 5, 2019 Updated 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News Community honors fallen heroes Winners named in annual Thanksgiving competition Hood honors war hero Behind-the-scenes look at beloved holiday tradition Hood NCO Academy receives corps patch No single Soldier left behind or hungry Badgers unfazed by Blue Jays Command team serves 3-16 FA Thanksgiving meal Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesHood Soldier makes history with max ACFTRetirees recognized at monthly ceremonyIII Corps hosts meeting of medical minds1-227th ARB honors fallen aviatorsContinuing to play ‘until somebody has to play for me’Behind-the-scenes look at beloved holiday traditionFeeding Fort Hood SoldiersArchangel Brigade oversees National Guard CTE trainingCommunity honors fallen heroesSoldiers serve up food, holiday cheer at West Ward Elementary Images CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Latest e-Edition Fort Hood Sentinel View the latest e-Edition of the Fort Hood Sentinel. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit