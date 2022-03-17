Eamonn Jimenez, senior at Ellison High School, wrapped up his high school wrestling career with a second state championship win.
“It was a great feeling. Especially coming back from last year-I ended up placing fifth,” Jimenez said.
He last won state at Ellison as a sophomore. His plans to repeat his win as a junior were hindered by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being more disciplined with my practice and diet and everything,” he said of how he secured the win this year. “(During the pandemic) I was pretty lazy. I was at home, not doing what I was supposed to do to be on top of the podium.”
Ellison High School head wrestling coach, Michael Christ, was happy to see him come back from a challenging season and earn a second state title.
“It’s great because I’ve always known he was the best kid. So, junior year when he didn’t win when I know that he could have, you want the kids to achieve what they’re capable of,” Christ said. “Discipline was the key with it. Once he started living like a champion, he was always good enough to be one, and he showed it again this year.”
Jimenez echoed his response as a sophomore of taking the tournament step-by-step and not letting it get to his head.
“I just wrestled every match like how I’m supposed to. I didn’t let it get into my head that it was the state tournament. I just took it one match at a time (and) didn’t look past any other opponent.”
Christ admitted the most challenging thing about coaching Jimenez is the fact that he is so talented.
“It’s a good problem for any coach to have. But when you’re that good, it’s very easy to not work like you should. So, it’s almost more impressive for kids with all the talent in the world to also be the hardest workers,” Christ said. “His discipline, it’s like no other high school kid that I’ve been around, and that’s why he’s a champion.”
Over the past four years Christ and Jimenez have both impacted each other in the best ways.
“Coach Christ, ever since my freshman year, he’s always believed in me and told me that I was the best guy in the state,” Jimenez said. “He always kept my mind in check and he’s been very positive about me. He’s done a lot with everything, especially helping me with COVID. He was my right-hand man. I could tell him anything that I want and I trust him.”
“He just shows me no matter what, no matter how high of a level you are (at) anything, it doesn’t have to affect your character. You wouldn’t even know this dude was the best athlete on this campus because he carries himself so humbly,” Christ said. “It reminds me that no matter what success you have, or no matter what you achieve in life, or how good things are going, it doesn’t have to change who you are as a person.”
Jimenez thanked his club coaches and Christ for their support, but also thanked his family for their love and support off the mat, especially, his father, retired Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Jimenez.
“I want to thank my family, especially my dad for cooking me chicken at night after coming to practice, keeping my diet straight and paying for all my things to get me where I am. My mom, too, for always being so loving and caring. She doesn’t know wrestling that well, but she’s always been supportive. My brother Aidan – he’s helped me out a lot. We always push each other (and make) each other better.”
He wants to continue wrestling and attend college-though he’s not sure where yet-but wrestling has prepared him to take life’s challenges head on.
Quoting Dan Gable, famed two-time NCAA Division I national championship wrestler and coach, Jimenez said, “‘Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.’ That’s what I believe in.”