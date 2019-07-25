The Fort Hood Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted its third monthly cookout of the summer at Casey Memorial Library Friday.
Free hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, soft drinks, video games, pool tables, a ping pong table and a movie were provided during the cookout.
Starting off as the BOSS representative for 1st Cavalry Division, Spc. Zackary Smiley took over as the new BOSS president two months ago.
The intent of the monthly cookouts are to get Soldiers involved with the BOSS program by informing them about the activities and volunteer opportunities that are available, Smiley said. The BOSS program has monthly meetings, activities, trips and volunteer opportunities.
“We try to plan events that we know will give the Soldiers time to relax and their mind off everyday Army duties ...,” Smiley said.
Smiley said that all activities and trips are either free or at a reduced price for the Soldiers in the program.
Smiley said that to become a member of the BOSS counsel, Soldiers are required to go through training, but that no training is required to become a unit representative for the program. Smiley added that any Soldier who wants to become a BOSS representative for his or her unit only needs to fill out a packet, attach a memo and attend the two meetings that the program puts on monthly.
BOSS representatives are responsible for pushing out information on behalf of the BOSS program to their unit. Smiley said that every unit should have a BOSS representative.
“The biggest issue that we run into is that some units just don’t have BOSS reps,” Smiley said. “Not all the single Soldiers are getting the information or the stuff that we are able to provide for them here.”
A BOSS brief is a requirement for all in processing Soldiers. Smiley said that during that brief, he always stresses to Soldiers the importance of the BOSS Program and that if their unit does not have a representative, they should volunteer.
Spc. Ryan Levy, attached to Company F, 6-9 Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav. Div., said that he became the BOSS representative for his unit because they did not have one when he arrived. Levy said that he enjoys informing the Soldiers in his unit about the meetings, activities, trips and volunteer opportunities that the program participates in, and that he also enjoys staying informed.
Levy said his favorite trip with the BOSS program so far has been Six Flags.
“However, Six Flags was fun, but volunteer opportunities are a lot better,” Levy said. “Because you’re giving back, you’re helping people…”
Levy said that the BOSS program gives Soldiers the opportunity to get out of the barracks.
“That’s what BOSS does, it helps you get out and see your community or the area that you’re in ...,” Levy said.
“Just get involved in BOSS,” Levy said. “If they don’t have a rep, they should step up and become the rep, because BOSS offers a lot ...”