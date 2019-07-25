Soldiers from A Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, ended Independence Day with a bang as they deployed to the Middle East in support of the Central Command Theater of operations.
The Soldiers will meet up with their advanced party Soldiers and support units maintaining communications throughout the region.
For some Soldiers like Spc. Corey Smith and Pfc. Sierra Baker, both multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainers, having to leave their spouses and newborn babies is what makes this mission a little different from any other they have experienced, they said.
Smith sat alongside his wife Cydney as he bounced his baby girl on his lap, taking in all her bubbly smiles while waiting for the final formation leading up to departure.
“Three time’s the charm,” Smith said. “I was excited really – I was supposed to leave two times before this deployment. So when we got the news this third time I didn’t think it was really going to happen, but it is.”
Although she was not as enthused about missing her husband for months, the deployment came as no surprise to Cyndey.
“I was scared, but we knew it was inevitable,” she said.
“Even after false alarms, so we prepared by spending plenty of time together.”
Cyndey plans to move back home where she will have more help and support for their 11-month-old baby girl.
Baker and her husband Steven Stayner also have a baby – a boy who is just under 11 months.
Baker and Stayner held each other closely, clutching their babies together as they said their goodbyes.
Unlike Cyndey, Stayner will be staying in the area and their family support will be moving to Fort Hood to help with the parenting duties while Baker is deployed.
Baker said Fort Hood is her first duty station. “When I got here, I found out I was deploying with the company in three months,” she said.
Baker was surprised at the immediate deployment and so was her husband.
“It was a little different when she came home with the news that she was being deployed,” Stayner said.
“We just worked through the short time frame to get our family ready and focused on trying to spend as much time together before she left,” he said. “We are buying a house here and I have a decent job so her mom will be coming down to help out with the baby.”
Rather than focusing on being away from her family, Baker chooses to focus on the positive.
“I look forward to building camaraderie with my battle buddies, becoming certified in courses that will help advance my career and also working out at the gym in my free time,” Baker said.
A Co., 62nd ESB is expected to return to Fort Hood sometime next spring.