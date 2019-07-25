FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Illnesses from mosquito, tick and flea bites have tripled in the U.S., with more than 640,000 cases reported during the 13 years from 2004 through 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that nine new germs spread by mosquitoes and ticks were discovered or introduced into the United States during this time. Bug-borne illness is a significant public health concern, both to the Department of Defense and to the broader national and international public health community.
The CDC’s report, Vital Signs, is the first summary collectively examining data trends for all nationally notifiable diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick or flea. It provides detailed information on the growing burden of mosquito-borne and tickborne illnesses in the U.S.
“Zika, West Nile, Lyme and chikungunya – a growing list of diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick or flea – have confronted the U.S. in recent years, making a lot of people sick. And we don’t know what will threaten Americans next,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Our nation’s first lines of defense are state and local health departments and vector control organizations,
and we must continue to enhance our investment in their ability to fight against these diseases.
“Mosquito-borne illness is a significant public health concern, both to the DoD and to the broader national and international public health community. Here, we provide a collection of resources to assist in education and risk communication for partners and stakeholders on issues relating to mosquito control and prevention, as well as the prevention of mosquito-borne infectious disease,” Redfield said.
Causes for increased illnesses
The increase in diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick or flea in the U.S. is likely due to many factors:
Mosquitoes and ticks and the germs they spread are increasing in number and moving into new areas. As a result, more people are at risk for infection.
Overseas travel and commerce are more common than ever before. A traveler can be infected with a mosquito-borne disease, like Zika, in one country, and then unknowingly transport it home.
Finally, new germs spread by mosquito and tick bites have been discovered and the list of nationally notifiable diseases has grown.
“The data show that we’re seeing a steady increase and spread of tickborne diseases, and an accelerating trend of mosquito-borne diseases introduced from other parts of the world,” said Dr. Lyle Petersen, director of the Division of Vector-Borne Diseases in the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases. “We need to support state and local health agencies responsible for detecting and responding to these diseases and controlling the mosquitoes, ticks and fleas that spread them.”
What can I do?
Use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
Treat items, such as boots, pants, socks and tents, with permethrin or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.
Take steps to control ticks and fleas on pets.
Find and remove ticks daily from family and pets.
Take steps to control mosquitoes, ticks and fleas inside and outside your home.