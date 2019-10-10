In the United States, one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
“Breast cancer does not discriminate.”
That is why Chief Warrant Officer 5 Felecia Shurn, senior signal technical advisor, III Corps, believes that it is beneficial for Soldiers to raise awareness and support those fighting the disease, including the survivors who happen to also be in the same uniform.
“There’s a lot of Soldiers that walk around in silence suffering and those whom are survivors we are unaware of,” Shurn said. “I am sure they have people who support them, but as an Army community, I think it would be great if we can better embrace breast cancer awareness for all the Soldiers.”
As an advocate, Shurn has participated in breast cancer walks all around the world, which includes the Susan G. Komen three-day breast cancer walk. She has even participated in a walk in Kuwait.
“I walk for my best friend’s mother, who died from breast cancer at the age of 47, for my girlfriends who have had mastectomies,” the senior signal technical advisor explained. “It’s an inspirational thing to be apart of. Thousands of people in pink. You’re crying as you’re walking and listening to people’s stories, it is amazing.
As a Soldier, we do not have to limit ourselves to just fighting the enemy. Fighting for causes such as these are also important.”
Shurn has been serving the Army for 30 years. Over the course of her career, she has not only collected dozens of pink items in support of a cure for breast cancer, but she has also encountered people from all over the Army who have been diagnosed with the disease.
“I feel that Soldiers, and the entire country, needs to step up and support those who are suffering,” she said. “The most important thing is to find a cure. It has been years of research and we still don’t have a cure for it.”
The topic of breast cancer is not just an issue for females in the Army. Men are also at risk of developing the disease. Shurn makes sure to bring awareness to the Soldiers around her by reminding them of necessary checks, but also by sharing the stories of her experiences at the breast cancer walks she’s been to. Shurn feels that you do not have to just be a survivor to bring attention to the disease to others.
“I can say, versus when I first came in, the Army is doing a better job at treating breast cancer to its seriousness,” Shurn expressed. “Of course, we cannot wear pink with our uniform, but awareness can start with honesty. Share your stories with others, and that may trigger someone in your unit to go and get checked and address concerns they may be avoiding. Once it becomes too late, that fight can be even harder.”
Shurn is getting ready to participate in her sixth Susan G. Komen walk Oct. 26 to continue her support in finding a cure for breast cancer.
“For those who are fighting it, keep up the good fight,” said Shurn. “You are not alone. As long as you stay positive and working hard, you can win.”
The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be held throughout the country on Oct. 26. To sign up for a local race, visit https://ww5.komen.org/RaceForTheCure.