Meadows Elementary School fifth-graders shared their historical research with younger peers from Feb. 21 to March 1 during a living history museum.
The students dressed in character and prepared sets and display boards featuring a variety of African-American contributors to politics, entertainment and civil rights.
Tarae Moreland said she was impressed with her subject, Madam CJ Walker, who was orphaned at an early age and overcame discrimination based on her race and gender to become the first African-American female millionaire by developing hair care projects.
“It was her self-confidence,” Moreland said, that carried her through to success.
Janiya Simpson discovered that NASA astronaut, Mae Jemison, was inspired by the television show Star Trek, to pursue science as a career.
“She followed her dreams,” said Simpson, who wore an orange NASA jumpsuit her mother purchased online.
Aaron Leclerc took on the character of John Lewis, the civil rights leader who participated in famous peaceful protests like “Bloody Sunday,” and who also served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“The most interesting thing about him is that he was arrested 45 times, and he kept going,” Leclerc said. “He called it good trouble.”
“He kept going because he was encouraged to make a difference,” he said. “When he learned about segregation, he wanted everyone to be equal.”
Teacher, Nicole Garcia, said her students study a lot of cultural heritage during the school year and get excited to share their research.
“It gives them an unbiased look at someone in history,” she said. “They get into it. They get into their costumes and memorize lines. They get very eager to learn and see each other’s projects.”
During the last week of February into March, the fifth-grade classes took turns displaying their characters for younger students to investigate.
Vurtis Ross assumed the identity of Octavius Catto, an educator, Soldier, activist and baseball player.
“I want to be a teacher, too,” said Ross, explaining that he admired Catto for standing up for others. “This is my favorite project because I learned about our heritage.”
Anna Brewer learned about Billie Holiday, the jazz singer.
She dropped out of school and began singing blues and jazz in New York City as a teenager, Brewer said.
“It is interesting that she was a singer,” she said. “I love singing, too. She wouldn’t let anyone stop her.”
Dariella Lingan learned about Phillis Wheatley. She was born in Africa and sold into slavery as a child, but learned to read and write and became an accomplished poet. She is known as the first African-American author.
