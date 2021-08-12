As summer break comes to an end, teachers are working tirelessly to prepare their classrooms and curriculums for the start of the new school year on Monday.
Montague Village Elementary School had about 95% of students on campus at the end of last year Principal Monica Cue said. After having such an unprecedented last two school years due to COVID-19 related changes, as well as Winter Storm Uri, Cue is looking forward to having all students back on campus and utilizing partnerships once more.
“Just seeing everyone back and being able to partner with the community again, because last year we weren’t able to have them on the campus as much and so being able to have the full support in the picture, of all the stakeholders being involved, is what we’re looking forward to most,” Cue said.
First year Montague teacher and military spouse, Olivia Edsall, has something in common with her students: she has a loved one serving in the military. For Edsall, becoming a teacher has been a lifelong dream, and teaching the children of service members was her goal.
“I have wanted to be a teacher since I was five years old,” Edsall said. “I specifically wanted to work at a school on post to be a part of the military community. I want to work directly with these families because I support everything they do. I am from a small town with a close knit community, and I appreciate what it gave me, as far as a sense of belonging and pride. Fort Hood is my new community, and I am already proud to be a Longhorn!”
With no remote option for the 2021-2022 year, all KISD students will be back on campus. This year’s theme at Montague acknowledges the struggles of the previous school year while fully encompassing faculty and staff’s excitement about having all students back and ready to learn together.
“Our theme this year is ‘Wild About Learning’ because we felt that last year our teachers had a lot of limitations. They were juggling a lot of things and didn’t always get to go above and beyond on a lot of things,” Cue said.
One positive thing that has been brought about by the pandemic is that a devotion to education, stronger than in years prior, has developed within both educators and students. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, teachers are more willing than ever to go the distance for their students. Strength results from adversity, according to Edsall.
“I want my students to know that we are still in this together and the pandemic has made us stronger than ever,” Edsall said. “If someone needs help, that is okay because there are most likely other students who need help as well. We went through (last year’s) school year together and we are stronger because of that.”