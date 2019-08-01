It was nearly 100 degrees on the afternoon of July 20 outside the training areas at Fort Hood. With large dust clouds announcing their arrival, trucks rolled in, carrying two things that are most necessary: water and ice. As the trucks came to a halt, Soldiers connected hoses to the potable water tanks and began to channel it in.
Connecting one of those hoses was Sgt. Sherman Gibson, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, and a motor transport operator with the 62nd Forward Support Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. As one of his Soldiers watched on, Gibson made sure the connections were tight and turned on the equipment to fill the tank. In doing the job himself, he demonstrated to the Soldiers in his charge that he was both willing and able to get his hands dirty. He does all of this for a reason. To make sure his own command and units of the Army National Guard’s 420th Eng. Bde. are supplied and ready to go in the lead up to their culminating river crossing exercise in the days to come. It took many hours to get the job done, but Gibson never fell short.
“Seeing a sergeant giving his all to provide the life support that we need is a great example for every Soldier, as well as even some senior Soldiers and leaders to emulate,” Capt. Hugh Foster, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, also of the 62nd Eng. Bn., said.
His proficiency in making the mission happen has given rise to Gibson being the go-to Soldier for his peers and command. It’s a quality that Foster encourages in all his Soldiers.
“Sgt. Gibson is a real asset to our unit by providing us with key services such as delivering water, performing maintenance for the medics’ FLAs (field litter ambulances) and bringing us ice to treat heat casualties. He is also an asset to the rest of the units training out here by providing them with water as well,” Foster said.
A lot is involved when it comes to making his mission a success and Gibson is consistently counted on to take responsibility of the tasks at hand. He describes his approach with a smile and soft-spoken manner, acknowledging the importance of his mission, but somehow making it all seem easy.
“You take it one step at a time, you take one puzzle and you put the pieces together,” Gibson said. “I also get good support and motivation from my Soldiers. Without them, I couldn’t do everything I need to do to complete these missions.”
As for the Soldiers he leads, they find in him a leader that mentors and inspires. Pfc. Alfredo Solano, just nine months out of Advanced Individual Training, where he also trained as a motor transport operator, is glad he was assigned to Gibson’s team.
“Sgt. Gibson’s awesome. He always backs me up, gives me the confidence that I need,” Solano said.