Sept. 26, 2019
A daughter, Amiya Marie, to Andre and Brittany Garrett, 1st Cav. Div.
Sept. 27, 2019
A daughter, Mattilyn Rose, to Matthew and Latoya Engler, III Corps.
A daughter, Peyton Lew, to Matthew and Kayla Barteck, 1st Med Bde.
Sept. 28, 2019
A daughter, Heather Rae, to Dakota and Colleen Kienbaum, 36th Eng. Bde.
A son, Nelson Amaa, to Peter Kuch and Elizabeth Lomeringole.
A daughter, Diana Roselynn, to Jaime Naranjo and Vanity Bevelynn, 89th MP Bde.
Sept. 29, 2019
A daughter, Makaylin Angela, to Daman and Jessica Thomas, 3rd Cav. Regt.
A son, Dylan James, to Adam and Jena Smith, CRDAMC.
Oct. 1, 2019
A son, Ezra Payton, to Anthony and Breana Aleman, 3rd Cav. Regt.
Oct. 2, 2019
A son, Keegan Christopher, to Nichole Doherty and Erica Gusman.
A son, Dakota Marvel, to Jack and Tatiyana Edwards.