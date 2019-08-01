Fort Hood’s Palmer Theater has added equipment enabling hearing impaired patrons the opportunity to more fully experience first-run movies offered by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
The theater now provides wireless closed captioning devices, for the hearing impaired patron, to use at any seat by attaching it to the cup holder, said Laura Nace, general manager of the theater.
The theater also offers audio description headphones for the visually impaired that provide a supplementary soundtrack to describe the visual elements in the film, she said.
“If you’re blind, you can listen to what’s going on the screen,” Nace explained. “It will give you a description of what’s happening, such as ‘red truck speeding down a road, swerving to the right.’ You can hear the wind, and it gives a very descriptive take of what’s going on in the movie for those who can’t see it.”
To accommodate the deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or otherwise visually impaired, the U.S. Department of Justice required digital movie theaters to provide closed captioning and audio description devices in January 2017. To be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, all digital theaters must have the technology in place this summer.
“We’ve had (the equipment installed) for about a month,” Nace said. “It works through the projector and a sensor we have in the back of the auditorium.”
Besides meeting ADA compliance, Nace said she’s pleased with the new capability at Palmer Theater, as it makes the movie-going experience more inclusive for everyone.
“It’s very important because you never want to leave any customer out,” she said. “You want everybody to enjoy the experience, to be able to go to the movies. So, it’s very important and it’s very important to the installation.”
The capacity for Palmer Theater is 742 people.
“Last weekend, we had more than 500 people (come to the theater), but that’s not a typical weekend, because we had the ‘Lion King’ playing, first run. I would say on a typical weekend we have about 200-250 people attend,” Nace said. “We hope that the patrons come and utilize it (the new technology for the hearing and visually impaired). We put a lot of work, effort and money into getting it here, so we hope that they know about it, know it’s there for them so they can utilize it.”
This weekend, the two featured films showing are “Shaft” and “Men in Black: International.”
“For show times, call the theater,” Nace said. “There’s a recording that tells you what’s playing.”
That number is 254-287-3851, or patrons can go online to see the movie schedule at www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide/showtimes-Ft-Hood.htm.