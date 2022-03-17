Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, 1st Cavalry Division command team, recognized Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, with the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, while Headquarters, 1st Bn., 5th Cav. Regt. was awarded the Top Gun streamer, March 7, at Fort Hood.
“We awarded the Draper Award to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment,” Richardson said. “The Draper Award is awarded to the best tank company or cavalry troop in every division or regiment. It is a big deal that Charlie Company came out on top this year. They are graded on a number of different categories to be considered the best tank company.”
The company competed head-to-head against the other units in the division.
“What receiving the streamer means to us is that we have reached a great level of proficiency from both a tactical and weapons stand point,” said Staff Sgt. Larry Thompson, 1st Bn., 5th Cav. Regt., master gunner. “Countless hours of training has built our teams to reach this level of cohesiveness.”
Thompson said that it is very fulfilling to see the teams grow from the development that he has been providing them as the master gunner.
“To be recognized on this level, gives our guys a great sense of accomplishment,” Thompson said. “It is a great way to give them a confidence boost and to keep them motivated.”
He said that receiving the award will not slow them down, the battalion plans to continue training for their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and that he is looking forward to watching as they put their skills to the test.
“It is a huge honor to be awarded the 2021 Armor Cavalry Leadership Award with 1st Sgt. Donald Fermaint,” said Capt. Nick Lee, commander of Charlie Co. “Even though our names are on the trophies, I would like to highlight the dedication and the hard work of the Soldiers in the company and the battalion as a whole.”
Since taking command, Richardson has brought back many traditions within the division. He plans to continue to highlight units through streamer ceremonies and ensure that the troopers’ stories and accomplishments are told.