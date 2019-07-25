MCGREGOR RANGE, N.M. — 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, successfully launched five Patriot Advanced Capability-2 missile interceptors and engaged a MQM-178A Firejet Drone at McGregor Range, New Mexico, July 13.
In support of the Lower Tier Project Office Field Surveillance Program’s mission of testing the PAC-2 missile interceptor’s capabilities compared to its shelf life, 1-62 ADA Bn. deployed a Minimum Engagement Package, June 26, consisting of an Engagement Control Station, one radar set and two PAC-2 Launching Stations to meet mission requirements.
Organizing this mission was a feat of its own, with 1st. Bn., 62nd ADA Regt., selecting its best crews, Soldiers and equipment for this mission.
The equipment was loaded via line-haul at Fort Hood and transported to New Mexico, where the battalion’s advance party was waiting to unload and station it at the tactical site.
The Soldiers arrived at McGregor Range via contracted buses and with the support of 3rd Battalion, 43rd ADA Regt., Fort Bliss, were provided with food, lodging, water, fuel, and computer support. With the actual exercise soon approaching, the Soldiers of 1st. Bn., 62nd ADA Regt., were eager to head to the range and wait for the order to engage.
This Patriot Missile live-fire exercise is the first time that 1st. Bn., 62nd ADA Regt., has launched and engaged an air-breathing threat since 2012.
During the exercise, three Patriot fire unit crews fired a total of five interceptors, varying at long and short ranges, to intercept their target. Interceptors were launched with various control factors to test the PAC-2 missile’s search, detect, track, classify, and engagement capabilities.
During the engagements, all of the missiles successfully engaged their target as planned, providing valuable data to the Field Surveillance Program. Part of the goal of this exercise was to validate whether or not the PAC-2 missiles have lost any of their capability over time.
“The culmination of this exercise validated the unit’s equipment capabilities allowing the battalion to truly validate the Patriot Missile System’s lethality and further prepare for future missions across the globe,” Capt. Christopher Gramling, the battalion’s Fire Direction Center officer in charge, said.
This exercise proved that the Patriot Missile System is capable of intercepting a variety of aerial threats with extreme precision and accuracy.