First Team troopers from across the 1st Cavalry Division gathered Oct. 3 at Cooper Field for a division change of command ceremony.
The division said farewell to Maj. Gen. Paul Calvert, outgoing commander of 1st Cav. Div., and welcomed Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, incoming commander and former commander of the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.
Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, presided over the ceremony and spoke about the leadership of both Calvert and Broadwater.
“Over the past two years, Maj. Gen. Calvert inculcated a readiness culture within the 1st Cavalry Division that enabled successful planning, preparation and execution of a variety of missions,” Garrett said. “Maj. Gen. Calvert set clear priorities and established an operational framework that allowed leaders at echelon to effectively manage Army systems and processes.”
Garrett went on to explain Calvert’s leadership resulted in the 1st Cav. Div.’s achievement of the highest fleet operational readiness rates in the Army for more than 12 consecutive months.
While the division had to bid farewell to the Calvert family, they welcomed a replacement, the Broadwater family.
“There is no one better suited, who understands the requirements of training and readiness, to lead the 1st Cavalry Division than Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater,” Garrett said.
He described Broadwater as one of the Army’s premier trainers and leader developers, with extensive operational experience.
“I know he is the exact right leader to lead this division through the next chapter in its history,” Garrett said.
Calvert listed the many things he was most proud of as he leaves command, such as the great communities in Central Texas, the selfless teammates on the installation, the leaders he has served with and the troopers that always get the job done. Lastly, he mentioned how glad he was Broadwater would be taking over command.
“I am proud that I get the opportunity to turn over command of our division to a leader I know and trust,” Calvert said.
This will be the third time in a row Calvert and Broadwater have exchanged command.
“I have no doubt that he will be able to move the division to new heights,” he said.
Calvert ended his remarks by stating the highlight of his time in service was serving as the commander of the 1st Cav. Div.
“I will always be a proud member of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Calvert.
Broadwater came into command with open arms from Calvert and said he is excited to take command.
“We are incredibly thankful for the absolutely professional transition and for the immense difference you have made in the lives of the troopers and families of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Broadwater. “I am excited, humbled and honored to join your ranks.”