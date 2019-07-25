Waves rippled across the water as the dual rotor blades of two CH-47 Chinook helicopters neared the surface. In those pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning, Fort Hood Soldiers were already hard at work preparing to build two bridges across Belton Lake, with the assistance of the Army Reserve, Army National Guard and Marine Corps.
The 36th Engineer Brigade began organizing the multi-component, multi-service wet gap operation in October 2018, an event meant to train all the forces for downrange operations in the future. Approximately 1,300 troops participated in the event, which was a first for many, also one of the largest operations for most of the troops involved.
“There’s a large planning process, which is difficult because you have non-tenant units to Fort Hood trying to coordinate across the different geographical areas the reserves are coming from,” explained Capt. Collin Smith, the plans officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Eng. Bde. “They’ve had their own challenges as they’ve had to come to Fort Hood.”
Smith said the forces were building two bridges – one small and one big. The smaller bridge was roughly 75 meters across, while the larger bridge was 450 meters across the body of water.
Wanting to use part of the training as night operations, the process began with Chinooks delivering the ramps and five ribbon bridge bays while it was still dark outside. As the sun began to rise over Belton Lake, dozens of M1977 Common Bridge Transporter vehicles began delivering the rest of the ribbon bridge bays to the site.
The bays fold into themselves and unfold as they hit the water. From there, bridge erection boats attach to the bays and take them to the end of the bridge, where they connect at several points for stability. This process is done on both sides of the lake, with the two sides eventually coming together to form one long bridge.
“We’re gonna do something called a sling method, where we bring these two bridges together,” Staff Sgt. Julian Smith, a platoon sergeant with the 74th Multi-Role Bridge Co., 62nd Eng. Bn, explained.
During deployments, engineers are tasked with building a bridge over land or water, so the training is important for mission success. Maj. Brian Maurelli, 980th Eng. Bn. out of Austin, said while deployed, if they are trying to cross an area where the bridge is missing, they often don’t have time to look for an alternate route.
“If you’re in theater and you need to go across a body of water, if the bridges go out, you can pick where you want to cross, so you can move combat power across,” Maruelli said.
Staff Sgt. Terrence Carrothers, a Marine with the 6th Eng. Support Bn. out of Battle Creek, Michigan, said he was impressed with the Army’s capability to have multiple bays, boats and vehicles and believes the mission was very successful.
“There’s some differences in terminology – different tactics and techniques we use,” Carrothers said. “It’s been good to share that knowledge and understand different methods of getting the same mission accomplished.”