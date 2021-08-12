The Bronco Youth Center hosted a free Back to School Bash for students in 6th through 12th grade, on Friday, for teens who are registered with Child and Youth Services.
The event consisted of crafts (like making hand sanitizer and leis made of candy), free snow cones or ice cream, mental health awareness talks, goodie bag and school supplies giveaways, a video game truck, a basketball tournament, food, games and more entertainment for teens.
Miriam Washington, Bronco Youth Center director, believes it is essential for Fort Hood’s children to have these events on post where they can interact with their peers and have a good time in a way that follows local guidelines for COVID-19.
“It’s important for the teens to see or realize that they can still have fun, but they’re in a safe environment, we’re trying to teach them and get them ready for going back to school on the 16th of August,” Washington said. “We’re trying to make sure that they realize it’s important to do the social distancing thing, as well as hand washing and sanitizing, but they can also socialize with their peers.”
One of the essential themes for the event was mental health awareness, with a focus on how to minimize stress and how to process anger. With the pandemic, teens have been through a lot and it is important for them to receive emotional support. Iyana Moses, the Texas Military Youth of the Year, knows firsthand that life as a military teen can have trying times.
“A lot of kids struggle with their mental health and it’s okay to let them feel like they can be open here and this is an open and safe place for them to come and express themselves and get coping skills and learn how to deal with their feelings,” Moses said.
Fort Hood is home to four youth centers: Bronco, Comanche, High Chaparral and Montague. For many CYS employees, the events where all four centers are able to come together are their favorite, and due to the pandemic, the opportunity to do so has been scarce. This Back to School Bash served as one of the first opportunities the youth centers have had to all come together.
“My favorite thing is just actually seeing the teams come out, partnering with other community venders to pull this together – all four youth centers coming together on one accord,” Washington said. “That’s the best part of it, because these kids are coming from all different schools just so they can get to see kids that they know, and kids that they haven’t seen in almost a year and a half.”
For many military teens, having a sanctuary where they can be with friends who are going through the same things that they are is priceless. Bronco Youth Center, along with the other youth centers on post, strives to provide that for teens across Fort Hood.
“I think it’s important for kids to understand that they have a place they can come to, you know being a military youth is very stressful, you know going days and weeks without seeing your parents. So having a foundation like this- to be able to have support and know that you are welcome is awesome,” Moses said.