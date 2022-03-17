KILLEEN — Central Texas College has earned the designation of a 2022-2023 Top 10 Military Friendly Schools from Viqtory Media, a service-disabled, veteran-owned military ratings division.
“Fort Hood is a vital part of the Central Texas College story as we have served active-duty, retired military and family members for more than 50 years,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “We recognize the importance of Fort Hood to this community, as well as the country, and will continue our strong teamwork to build and expand programs to further enhance the educational and career opportunities for those who serve.”
Viqtory Media evaluated more than 1,800 schools across the country based on a survey of the past academic year’s results. The survey focuses on programs to recruit and retain veterans as employees and students with the mission of creating maximum professional opportunities for our nation’s military service members, veterans and military spouses.
CTC was ranked sixth among the top 10 large community colleges and one of only two community colleges in Texas to make the top 10, with Houston Community College ranking seventh.
“Fort Hood is proud that Central Texas College is one of our valued academic partners and appreciate working with the CTC team to support the higher education needs of our Soldiers and their families,” said Peggy Stamper, Fort Hood education services acting chief of counseling.
The list of military friendly schools and ratings are assessed through the evaluation of both public data about the institution and proprietary data gathered through a free survey.
Each year, schools taking the survey are held to a higher standard than in previous years via improved methodology, criteria and weightings determined by Viqtory, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of Independent Leaders in Higher Education.
Survey responses are weighted in the categories of academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career, and military student support and retention.
CTC earned top 10 military friendly status with the following scores: academic policies and compliance (88.64%); admissions and orientation (88.64%); culture and commitment (76.55%); financial aid and assistance (76.47%); graduation and career (97.22%); and military student support and retention (87.80%).
Final survey results and ratings are determined by combining an institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the school’s ability to meet minimum thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
A complete list of military friendly schools can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/schools.