Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Dental Health Activity bid farewell to Col. William Greenwood and welcomed Col. Stefan Olpinski in a change of command ceremony on Hildner Field July 18.
Olpinski comes to Fort Hood from Joint Base San Antonio where he was the DENTAC commander. He entered active duty in 1993 with his first assignment at Fort Carson, Colorado. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of positions throughout the country and overseas.
Greenwood’s next assignment will return him to a practice where he will attend to the dental health and needs of Soldiers at Hunter Airfield, Georgia.
The Fort Hood DENTAC currently operates six dental clinics with 179 subordinate units to support the dental readiness of all III Corps and Fort Hood Soldiers.