Soldiers and civilians gathered in the West Atrium of the III Corps building to bear witness to the official signing of the Army Domestic Violence Prevention Month proclamation Oct. 3.
The event was officiated by Brig. Gen. Darren Werner, director of sustainment for III Corps, and hosted by Fort Hood Family Advocacy program.
“Every month, we bring attention to specific challenges that we have across our society – in this case, domestic violence,” Werner explained. “It gives us the opportunity to reflect and understand what we’re doing to positively impact our families. In this case, our family life at home.”
This year’s recognition theme, “Mobilize help for safer relationships,” focuses on how relationships mesh with society’s dependence on social networking and mobile messaging for communication. The proclamation recognizes that, “Relationships can go viral. Constant messaging, monitoring, and sharing without consent and misusing technology to control or punish your partner is abuse.”
It seeks to raise awareness of all forms of domestic abuse, including through technological means, and emphasizes the importance of early detection and help-seeking to reduce risk for serious harm or violence.
No matter how domestic abuse occurs, the Army’s message remains the same – seek help.
“If you are a victim of domestic abuse, inform the chain of command you fall under or go directly to the services on the instillation.” Werner said. “There are services, there’s hot lines … call the hot lines, find the help. If it’s a violent situation, always involve the police department, involve the authorities, go to hospitals and go to safe places where you can receive care.”
He emphasized that Fort Hood’s Family Advocacy program is ready to help those in need around the clock and encouraged those in need to call the Fort Hood Family Advocacy Victim Advocate Hotline at 254-702-4953 if they are concerned about their safety, and need immediate support.
“For those that are silent victims, it’s to your advantage to end the violence. Go to someone who can help you. Go to an authority, a hospital, a fire department, a police department,” Werner said. “Seek help because it will not get better without intervention.”