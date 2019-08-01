Pledging to guide Fort Hood into a position of success, Col. Jason Wesbrock, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood, shared the garrison’s vision of taking care of Soldiers, families, retirees and civilians by first taking care of the garrison team of professionals, during a civilian workforce town hall Tuesday at Howze Auditorium.
“We collectively, at the garrison, spend a majority of our time taking care of others,” Wesbrock said.
Looking at the health and welfare of the Army family, U.S. Army Installation Management Command pushed for garrison commanders to reevaluate what they were doing and focus on the civilian workforce.
“When you have a healthy family, it’s easier to take care of others,” Wesbrock said. “We’re taking care of our own, so that we can better do our jobs in taking care of the rest of Fort Hood.”
Wesbrock told those in attendance that one of the charges he’s giving himself is to make sure to recognize the people on the installation doing the work.
“I’m highlighting you all to our senior leadership – both at the corps level and IMCOM Director for Readiness at IMCOM,” Wesbrock said.
Thanking the garrison’s civilian workforce for all their hard work, Wesbrock, who has served as the garrison commander for a little more than two months, said he is proud of all they have accomplished as a team in such a short time.
“Thank you for all you do to keep Fort Hood running,” he told the several hundred people in the audience.
Wesbrock unveiled a Leadership Pledge signed by himself, Command Sgt. Maj. Byron Larsen, command sergeant major of USAG – Fort Hood, and Keith Gogas, deputy to the garrison commander. The pledge outlines some promises to the garrison workforce, such as providing clear performance standards, opportunities for personal and professional development, performance recognition, engaged leadership and teamwork, among others.
Wesbrock also revealed a change to the Army Civilian Corps Creed, which used to read, “I provide stability and continuity during war and peace.” The changed sentence now reads, “I provide leadership, stability and continuity during war and peace.”
The change, Wesbrock said, was to “highlight that which you already do, which is leading – amongst ourselves, the Soldiers and the family members that we serve every day.”
The commander also asked the garrison civilian workforce for their support for some upcoming events – the Army Readiness Assessment Program, Command Climate Survey and the Garrison Organizational Day.
The Army Readiness Assessment Program is a survey that looks at the safety culture within the garrison. Wesbrock said the survey was structured to be a fairly quick assessment.
The Command Climate Survey has been structured so that the directorates will receive feedback from their customers, so they can see for themselves what people like or don’t like. Afterward, the garrison commander will receive a big rollup about the garrison.
Wesbrock said the Garrison Organizational Day is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3. A couple of people asked about the barbecue being canceled over the last couple of years, but Wesbrock assured them it would be going on as planned.
Before answering questions from the audience, Wesbrock shared that people have questioned what changes would be made to the vision or philosophy of the garrison. While garrison commanders normally change the vision, Wesbrock said he has watched the Fort Hood garrison in action for several years and does not intend to make any changes, because he’s seen it in action for the past two years and it works.