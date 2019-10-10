Members of Fort Hood’s garrison workforce stand in line for a barbecue lunch during the U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Hood Organizational Day Oct. 3. Keith Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, said roughly 2,000 employees were expected to attend the annual event, which is meant to “say thanks to all of our teammates for all the hard work they do taking care of our Soldiers and families and our civilians throughout the year,” Gogas said. “It’s an opportunity to let our hair down, have a little bit of fun and fellowship, have a good meal and kind of say thanks for all the hard work.”