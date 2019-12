An honor guard carries the remains of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle from the airplane to the hearse during a dignified transfer ceremony Tuesday at Robert Gray Army Airfield. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr. were both was killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 20 in Afghanistan. Both aviators were assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.