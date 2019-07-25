Hood Heroes Ceremony
A Hood Heroes Award Ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Club Hood. Tickets are available until Tuesday and cost $13.75 each or $137.50 per table (includes 10 tickets). For more information, call 254-287-0999, 254-287-6003 or 254-287-3451.
Sunset Soundz
Sunset Soundz returns to Samuel Adams Brewhouse Friday. Doors open at 3 p.m. and a DJ will begin playing music at 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Fair
Fort Hood Volunteer Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Oveta Culp Hobby, Soldier & Family Readiness Center.
For more information, call 254-287-8657 or 254-287-2327.
CYS and Sports Physicals
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be providing Child & Youth Services and Sports Physicals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at the Pediatric Clinic. Appointments can be made by calling 254-288-8888.
Midnight Pool Party
Back by popular demand, the BOSS Midnight Pool Party is set for 9 p.m.-midnight Aug. 9 at Patton Pool. The event is open to all 18 and over. There’s a $5 entry fee (cash only). For more information, call 254-287-6116.